Military

‘We gotta fix it’: Navy secretary says fire infrastructure on San Diego base piers needs improvement

By ANDREW DYER
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Recommended improvements to Navy infrastructure at its San Diego bases should be part of next year's defense-spending bill after two service investigations found that the lack of firefighting resources on the pier contributed to the July 2020 Bonhomme Richard disaster, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Monday after...

