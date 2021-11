DENVER — While hospital bed availability is at an all-time low, the state is continuing to try to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. Vaccinations have long been one way the state has taken action. That includes an executive order signed Thursday by Gov. Jared Polis that declared Colorado a high-risk area for exposure or transmission of COVID-19, making every Coloradan 18 and older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO