Utah State

This Utah Distillery just won the gin of the year award

By Kiah Armstrong
 5 days ago

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After competing at the World’s Most Important Gin Competition on Oct. 25, a Utah distillery walked away with the Gin of the Year 2021 Gold medal.

Alpine Distilling won the prize for their Alpine Distilling Gin, which is expertly crafted in Park City by distiller Sara Sergent.

Sergent holds a diploma in gin from Scotland and owns and operates the Park City distillery, which is the only locally-owned distillery in Park City, with her husband Rob, who specializes in whiskey. The couple founded the distillery in 2017.

“As the World’s Most Important Gin competition, Gin Of The Year is what the industry depends on to keep buyers up to date with the ever-evolving trends enjoyed by the market,” said Sara Sergent of Alpine Distilling. “With expanding varieties launching, Gin Of The Year judges whittle down the absolute best in the world. This gives buyers and consumers – and even ourselves – great confidence that we are delivering the Best American Gin. This Gold Gin Of The Year 2021 Medal is an enormous recognition that we take very seriously!”

The award ceremony attracts the most prominent gin buyers in Europe to the London Eye as thousands of gins from 21 countries go head to head to impress the judges for the Gin of the Year award.

The judges include senior representatives of the Ritz Hotel, Bibendum, and Venus Wine & Spirits Merchants PLC.

Sergent is a member of the Park City Area Restaurant Association which represents more than 70 restaurants in Park City, UT which supports and promotes the large variety of award-winning restaurants in Park City.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

