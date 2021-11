Sudanese security forces killed at least five demonstrators Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup protests, medics said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council. The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency. The independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said five protesters were killed in Saturday's rallies, two in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman and three in east Khartoum. Four were shot dead, while one died from "suffocation by tear gas", the medics said.

PROTESTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO