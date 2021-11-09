WWE News: Kevin Owens Snaps on Big E. To End Raw, Eight-Man Tag Match Clip

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Lynch vs. Belair – HIT: Raw got off to a great start. It was nice to see the pre-match interviews with both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair before their Women’s Championship match. It is a simple but effective way to hype a big match. The match itself was not surprisingly very good. It went nearly 20 minutes which was maybe too long given it had two commercial breaks. I would rather see a 14 minute match with one commercial, but that is a minor complaint. Yes, there was cheating in the end from Becky, but she is a heel. I will take that ending over what we usually see from big WWE matches. I was expecting outside interference, some type of distraction, or a total non-finish. This ending worked for prolonging the feud and Belair’s chase for the Title. Let them each go separate ways for awhile before bringing them back together and the fans will really want to see Bianca win the Title.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO