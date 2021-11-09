CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Kevin Owens Snaps on Big E. To End Raw, Eight-Man Tag Match Clip

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Kevin Owens lost his cool and snapped on Big E. during tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show ended with Owens facing Seth Rollins in the main event, which ended with...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

WWE Raw results, Nov. 8: Did Kevin Owens get one up on Seth Rollins?

Tracking the WWE Raw results live for the Nov. 8 episode with a headliner match featuring Kevin Owens taking on Seth Rollins. WWE Raw is live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Monday, Nov. 8 with a big slate of matches, drama and action on deck for the company’s flagship show with less than two weeks remaining until Survivor Series.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Calls His Move To WWE Raw “A Fresh Start”

Kevin Owens recently caught up with Planeta Wrestling while promoting the recent WWE U.K. tour. He discussed the current WWE Championship scene and admitted that it would be hard to turn down an opportunity to challenge for the title. “I really don’t know. Obviously, being WWE Champion is something everybody...
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens On Being Drafted To Raw, Potentially Challenging For WWE Title

Kevin Owens was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling, and he discussed a variety of topics, including potentially challenging for the WWE title on Raw, being drafted to Raw, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):. Kevin Owens on potentially challenging for the WWE title on...
WWE
FanSided

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins defeats Kevin Owens via count out

“Brand Supremacy” is the name of the game as another edition of WWE Survivor Series barrels down the PPV schedule. But before the WWE roster gets there, they will have to go through another week of action on WWE Monday Night Raw. This night boasts a big contest between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, along with plenty more to watch on the red brand.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Big Match Set Up For WWE RAW Next Week

WWE brought another three-hour show to the USA Network this week. They didn’t close out the broadcast without setting up one match for next week’s episode. Big E defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of RAW this week. That match also included Seth Rollins getting involved and taking out Big E. The WWE Champion was able to rebound and win the match.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Official For Next Week’s RAW

WWE has confirmed that Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW. You can check out the official announcement below:. Kevin Owens gets Seth Rollins one-on-one this Monday. The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins is about to be reignited!. The Visionary...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 11/1: Raw starts hot with Lynch vs. Belair, production mistake hurts tag team match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Lynch vs. Belair – HIT: Raw got off to a great start. It was nice to see the pre-match interviews with both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair before their Women’s Championship match. It is a simple but effective way to hype a big match. The match itself was not surprisingly very good. It went nearly 20 minutes which was maybe too long given it had two commercial breaks. I would rather see a 14 minute match with one commercial, but that is a minor complaint. Yes, there was cheating in the end from Becky, but she is a heel. I will take that ending over what we usually see from big WWE matches. I was expecting outside interference, some type of distraction, or a total non-finish. This ending worked for prolonging the feud and Belair’s chase for the Title. Let them each go separate ways for awhile before bringing them back together and the fans will really want to see Bianca win the Title.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/1 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Another good episode of Raw post-draft with Big E vs. Owens, Becky vs. Belair, Gable vs. Balor, T-Bar vs. Priest, Rey vs. Theory, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw which was another good episode with a handful of good and even very good matches. Matches included Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens vs. Big E, Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest vs. T-Bar, Chad Gable vs. Finn Balor, and more.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Owens Mentions WWE Contract Situation On Raw

Kevin Owens and his contract status have been hot news in the wrestling world recently. Fans have wondered if he might even rejoin his Mt. Rushmore stablemates in All Elite Wrestling. On this week’s Raw, Owens made a direct reference to the controversy. With his contract expiring in February of...
WWE
elisportsnetwork.com

Kevin Owens challenges Big E to Raw Championship Match

Kevin Owens followed Seth Rollins’ lead on Monday Night Raw and challenged Big E to a WWE Championship Match. Despite the Monday Night Messiah’s request being denied, the WWE Champion agreed to go one on one with Owens. A SmackDown rivalry came to a new era of Monday Night Raw...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Lindberg: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for Raw Women’s Championship, Big E vs. Kevin Owens, Seth’s first night as number one contender, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by one of the hosts of “PWT Talks NXT” on the PWTorch Dailycast, Nate Lindberg, to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the future of Becky Lynch as a heel after a positive crowd reaction during her title defense, Lynch leaning into crowd insults, where Bianca Belair goes moving forward, Seth’s first night as number one contender, pros and cons of Big E attacking Kevin Owens, the potential elevation of Damian Priest and Austin Theory, T-Bar’s strong match, and more.
WWE
ComicBook

Kevin Owens Turns Heel to Close Out WWE Raw

Kevin Owens closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by attacking Big E and screaming like a madman following his loss against Seth Rollins. The episode started with Owens once again trying to get E to forgive him for what happened in their match a week prior, all while Rollins went around telling various members of the locker room that Owens should never be trusted. Things finally reached a boiling point in the main event when Rollins beat KO via count-out when Owens' path outside the ring was briefly blocked by E (sitting at ringside). Owens then finally snapped, attacking E and nailing him with a powerbomb on the ring apron.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – Kevin Owens Attacks Big E., Eight-Man Tag Team Match

This week’s episode of RAW ended with Kevin Owens losing his cool and taking out Big E. The show was headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, which came to an end when Big E. got in the way of Owens getting back into the ring. Following the match, Owens wasn’t happy with Big E. and ended up attacking him. You can check out some highlights from the attack below:
WWE

