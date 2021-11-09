CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Middletown Police make additional arrests in May shooting that left man dead, teen injured

By Teresa Pellicano
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Additional arrests have been made in a Middletown shooting that left one person dead and a teen injured back in May.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot in the area of Stirling Court on May 16, 2021. Tylon Hardy, 25, was shot and killed and a 17-year-old was injured. Police said the parties involved appear to know one another.

Matthew O’Banner, 20, of Middletown was charged with Hardy’s murder. He was taken into custody at a residence in New Jersey over the summer.

RELATED: CT man arrested in NJ in connection to fatal shooting in May in Middletown

On Oct. 8, Middletown Police announced they had made additional arrests in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ET63y_0cqokI5z00
Left to right: Michelle Sanders, Matthew O’Banner, Nahkyn Durazzo, and Alexandra Vazquez

O’Banner’s mother, Michelle Sanders, 54, was suspected of hindering the investigation, tampering with evidence, interfering with officers, and other charges related to the homicide. She was arrested on Aug. 09 and initially held on a $250,000 bond.

Alexandra Vazquez, 21, O’Banner’s girlfriend, also of Middletown, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with interfering with the investigation. She’s being held on $100,000.

Police say, Nahkyn Durazzo, 21, was present and involved in the shooting in May. He was arrested on June 3. He is charged with violating probation and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

On Oct. 4, Middletown Police found an individual who was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Police obtained a warrant for the juvenile’s arrest due to his involvement in the homicide. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a permit. He was taken into juvenile detention and later released after posting bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

State police identify 2 of 4 suspects in Oxford grocery store theft

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police said they “tentatively” identified two of the four suspects involved in a theft at Market 32 in Oxford earlier this week. Due to the ongoing investigation, state police said Friday they would not be releasing the identities of the suspects. State police also said they found the tan minivan […]
OXFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Middletown, CT
Middletown, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Norwich man arrested in June homicide in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man faces charges in connection with a June homicide in New London. Police arrested 33-year-old Zachary Perkins Tuesday and charged him with second-degree manslaughter, cruelty to persons, and third-degree assault. Back on June 8, New London police officers responded to a report of a man that had stopped […]
NEW LONDON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Stirling Court#Middletown Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

New Haven, Hamden activists advocate to stop violence in communities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —New Haven and Hamden residents rallied together making a strong statement against crime at the ‘Motorcade Against Violence’ event Saturday morning. ‘Motorcade Against Violence,’ featured police units from both of those neighboring communities and local people who want to see a stop to the violence. Residents of both neighborhoods went near […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy