SYLACAUGA, Ala. – At Wednesday night’s Sylacauga school board meeting, the SHS band and volleyball team were recognized for their recent accomplishments. Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller introduced band director Samuel Childs to review the band’s magnificent fall season. This year, the band featured 42 students that were marching for the first time. Although inexperienced going into the year, the band accomplished many of its goal. Most recently, the band competed at Pell City Marching Festival where it where it scored 1’s in the following categories; Drum Major, Percussion, Majorettes, and Color Guard. It won best in class for Majorettes, Color Guard and Percussion.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO