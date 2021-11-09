CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance Lynn named an AL Cy Young Award finalist in his 1st season with the Chicago White Sox

By LaMond Pope Chicago Tribune
Quad-Cities Times
 5 days ago

Lance Lynn went the distance in his first home start with the Chicago White Sox, allowing five hits and striking out 11 in a 6-0 victory against the Kansas City Royals on April 8 at Guaranteed Rate Field. It set the tone for an outstanding season for the right-hander,...

The Chicago Maroon

The Best is Yet to Come: The Chicago White Sox Season Review

September 23, 2021. Cleveland, Ohio. The Chicago White Sox have just lost the second game of a doubleheader against their division rival Cleveland Indians, but remain on the field late into the night, celebrating as though they’ve just won the World Series. Those who aren’t aware of the context behind the celebrations might be confused why they are happening. Didn’t they just lose? What they do not know is that this is a historic day for the Southsiders; despite the loss, they have just secured their first American League Central division title in 13 years.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: AL Central did them some favors in 2021

The Chicago White Sox had to fight hard to make the playoffs in 2020. They were looking good for most of that season but the depth in the AL Central had three teams make it. Of the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago White Sox, the Sox came in third out of the three. As a result, there were mixed expectations going into 2021.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 93-69 First Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 3.73 (5th in MLB) Team OPS: .758 (7th in MLB) Do you remember 2008? Of course you do. Folks formed lines to purchase the iPhone 3G. Kanye West’s 808’s and Heartbreak was released. That year was also the last time the White Sox made a postseason appearance. After what seemed like a perpetual rebuild period, the White Sox ran away with the division title by remaining in first place for most of the 2021 season. The starting rotation proved to be a five-headed monster at least for the first half, including Carlos Rodon’s breakthrough season post-return from injury, including a no-hitter on April 14, making him the first MLB pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter within two years after having Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn, acquired during the 2020 offseason in a very “let’s win now” trade, led the entire team with 5.4 bWAR and was given a well-deserved two-year, $38 million contract extension. Yasmani Grandal’s wacky slash line has been dissected often, but let’s turn your attention to his second half explosion post-return from injury, where he posted a .337/.481/.673 line over 129 plate appearances. Picking up Liam Hendriks during the 2020 offseason was a splendid move, evident in his American League-leading 38 saves, then a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts against six unintentional walks over 71 innings. Rookie Gavin Sheets made a great impression, showcasing pure lefty power. Sheets hit 11 home runs with 34 RBIs over 54 games, and was especially effective against right-handed pitchers. Ryan Tepera also proved to be a worthy deadline acquisition, with a solid 2.50 ERA over 18 innings with the White Sox.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The rest of the AL should be scared on Halloween

Happy Halloween! The Chicago White Sox won’t be playing in a Halloween edition of a World Series Game today like the Houston Astros or Atlanta Braves which means they didn’t reach their ultimate goal this year. However, they are still scary on Halloween for the rest of Major League Baseball because of where they are going.
CHICAGO, IL
nbcsportsedge.com

White Sox Extend Kimbrel’s Stay In Chicago

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Craig Kimbrel is staying in Chicago, for now. The White Sox elected...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Dallas Keuchel wins the AL Gold Glove Award for pitchers — his 5th overall and 1st with the Chicago White Sox

For the third straight season, a Chicago White Sox player earned a Gold Glove Award. Dallas Keuchel was named the American League winner for pitchers, Rawlings announced Sunday night. It’s the fifth Gold Glove for Keuchel and his first with the Sox. Keuchel didn’t have the results he’s accustomed to on the mound in 2021, going 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA and being placed on the taxi squad for the ...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 2021 grade for Yasmani Grandal

The Chicago White Sox made a great decision when they signed Yasmani Grandal after the 2019 season ended. First of all, it signaled that the rebuild was coming to an end and that winning was now going to be a priority on the South Side of Chicago. It also gave them a very good offensive catcher that was going to help them steal some games.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 2021 Grade for Yoan Moncada

The Chicago White Sox is loaded with great young players. One of them is Yoan Moncada. He has been their third baseman for a long time now and has had some ups and downs. For the most part, however, he has been good. There are critiques of his game that are mostly unfair because they are unrealistic.
MLB
soxmachine.com

Following up: Lance Lynn a Cy Young finalist; Dallas Keuchel settles for gold

Major League Baseball announced its major award finalists, and Sox Machine would like to congratulate Lance Lynn on his third-place finish in the American League’s Cy Young voting. Maybe that’s a bit hasty, but when you stack up the numbers, probably not:. PitcherIPHHRBBKERAbWARfWAR. Lance Lynn15712318451762.695.44.2. Gerrit Cole181.115124412433.235.75.3. Robbie Ray193.115033532482.846.73.9. The...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Intriguing reliever is available for bullpen

The Craig Kimbrel experiment was a complete disaster last season. While the Chicago White Sox picked up his $16 million dollar club option, don’t expect to see him pitching on the Southside next season. The White Sox will likely trade the future Hall of Famer meaning that they will be scanning the market for some bullpen help.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 2021 grade for Michael Kopech

Going into 2021, it was hard to predict what was going to happen for Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. He had Tommy John at the end of 2018 and missed the remainder of that season and all of 2019 recovering. When 2020 rolled around, he was ready to go in spring training before COVID-19 shut everything down.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox’ Liam Hendriks named AL Reliever of the Year

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Less than a year ago, the White Sox won the Liam Hendriks sweepstakes, signing the American League Reliever of the Year to a four-year deal. On Wednesday, Hendriks again took home the distinction of Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year, becoming the first pitcher to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Last year, he claimed the honor as a member of the A’s.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

José Abreu won the AL MVP Award a year ago. He followed it up with another productive season for the Chicago White Sox. Here’s a look at some of the numbers that stood out in 2021.

The chants started during the first home series of the season. At least once a game at Guaranteed Rate Field, fans greeted Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu with “MVP! MVP!” when he came to bat. Abreu earned the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award one year ago Friday. He followed up his award-winning season by continuing to be a source of offense in the middle of the ...
MLB
FanSided

The Cy Young award: 2021’s most valuable pitchers

The Cy Young award winners will be announced Wednesday. Who should win?. There are three finalists in each league: The AL Cy Young finalists are Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Robbie Ray of the Blue Jays, and Lance Lynn of the White Sox. The National League Cy Young finalists are...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: MLB Insider Picks Milwaukee To Land Rival Free Agent Slugger

It wouldn’t be an MLB season without free agency rumors before the World Series even starts. Although the Brewers being brought up this early is unusual. Jon Heyman over at MLB network appeared on a segment where he broke down where 13 free agents might end up. The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned in that list.
NFL

