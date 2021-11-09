Sabres' Colin Miller: Nabs first goal of 2021-22

Anderson surrendered five goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks. Anderson had his worst start of the year against a Sharks team missing a handful of lineup regulars to the league's COVID-19 protocols. To be fair, four of the five goals Anderson allowed were to key players. The 40-year-old goalie has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage in six appearances. He could make his next start Thursday versus the Kraken -- Anderson has started roughly two out of every three games so far.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO