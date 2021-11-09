CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres' Colin Miller: Nabs first goal of 2021-22

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Miller scored a goal on four shots and added two hits Monday in a...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Stunned for five goals

Anderson surrendered five goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks. Anderson had his worst start of the year against a Sharks team missing a handful of lineup regulars to the league's COVID-19 protocols. To be fair, four of the five goals Anderson allowed were to key players. The 40-year-old goalie has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage in six appearances. He could make his next start Thursday versus the Kraken -- Anderson has started roughly two out of every three games so far.
NHL
Rapid City Journal

Sabres surrender three first-period power-play goals in 9-2 loss to Helena

The Badlands Sabres couldn’t begin Saturday’s contest with the Helena Bighorns with the same firepower it showed on Friday. Whereas in their first meeting the Sabres were getting pucks on net and matched the Bighorns’ physicality en route to a one-goal lead, they were plagued with penalties in Game 2 and surrendered a trio of power-play goals in the opening 20 minutes.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres blow two-goal lead in loss to Kings

The Buffalo Sabres lost a 2-0 lead Sunday afternoon as the team fell to the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 at Staples Center. Rasmus Asplund scored the first shorthanded goal of his career and Victor Olofsson added another at even strength, but the Kings chipped away to beat Buffalo in regulation.
NHL
Buffalo News

Sabres Notebook: Big weekend for Alex Iafallo capped by game-winning goal

LOS ANGELES – Eden native Alex Iafallo entered the weekend with just one goal for the Los Angeles Kings. But he wasn't pressing. Coach Todd McLellan said Iafallo was doing plenty of other things. The Sabres gave up two third-period goals to fall to 1-1 on their Western trip. Then...
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Sabres visit the Kraken after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (5-3-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-6-1, seventh in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -178, Sabres +148; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Seattle Kraken after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 5-3 loss to the Sharks. Seattle takes the ice...
NHL
Reuters

Moritz Seider's first NHL goal sends Red Wings past Sabres in OT

Moritz Seider scored his first NHL goal at 2:45 of overtime to give the visiting Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Seider, a rookie defenseman, skated in from the left side after collecting a Tyler Bertuzzi pass and ripped a shot inside the post as the Wings snapped a four-game losing streak. Bertuzzi had two third-period goals, Pius Suter contributed a goal and an assist and Lucas Raymond added three assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres fall in first game in Seattle

Dustin Tokarski made 33 saves and gave the Buffalo Sabres a chance in their 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Tokarski stopped 28 of 30 shots in the first two periods alone. Buffalo entered the third period tied, but Seattle pounced and scored three goals in the third.
NHL
WGR550

Late goal stuns Sabres against Toronto

Morgan Rielly’s first goal of the season came with :11.8 seconds remaining in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs stun the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
WIVB

Sabres introduce first team dog, Rick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres’ first team dog now has a name. And fans of a legendary commentator currently in his last season will appreciate it. Rick is named after play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, who the Sabres announced this past August would be working his final season behind the mic.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers from the First Month of the 2021-22 NHL Season

Just like that, it's already been a month of the NHL regular season. Or at least the better part of one. And now the calendar has hit November, the hockey writing types here at Bleacher Report have reconvened to discuss all things pucks, skates and sticks to have occurred in the first month of this season.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres will try to slow down red-hot Oilers on Friday

It’s a big weekend for the Buffalo Sabres, as the high-flying Edmonton Oilers come to town on Friday, followed by a visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Paul Hamilton has his game preview of Friday’s matchup with the Oilers:
NHL
FOX Sports

Oilers visit the Sabres after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (10-2-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 5-3 victory against the Bruins. The Sabres have gone 4-1-1 in home games. Buffalo has scored 35 goals and...
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres notes: Gritty goal shows Anders Bjork starting to find game

BUFFALO – For a few weeks, Sabres winger Anders Bjork often looked invisible. The American couldn’t score. He dropped down the lineup, losing ice time. “Bjork was searching for his game and he lost a feel of what he did,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. So Granato said the Sabres...
NHL
WGR550

Adams discusses state of the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams joined the Sabres Pregame Show on Saturday night prior to the team’s game against Toronto to discuss the team’s performance to begin the season, as well as how several prospects are developing.
NHL
USA Today

Maple Leafs' late goal breaks tie with Sabres, 5-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead by pulling out a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots in his NHL debut, and Toronto won for the eighth...
NHL
Rapid City Journal

Vockler's late goal gives Sabres win over Sheridan

Sioux Falls native Zach Vockler scored the go-ahead goal with 2:16 to play in regulation, and the Badlands Sabres held on for a 3-2 comeback win over the Sheridan Hawks on Saturday in Sheridan, Wyoming. The Hawks (3-17-0) took a 2-0 lead in the first period, potting goals at 6:17...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Two-goal lead slips away

Tokarski turned away 31 of 34 shots Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Los Angeles. Tokarski and the Sabres led 2-0 as the midway point of the second period approached, but the Kings replied with three unanswered goals the rest of the way. The 32-year-old backup netminder dropped to 1-1-1 on the year, but he still owns a sparkling 1.41 GAA and .937 save percentage over his three appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Nabs goal, assist Sunday

Laine collected a goal and an assist with three shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout victory over New Jersey. Laine set up Oliver Bjorkstrand's power-play goal at 11:55 of the first period, then he added his own goal almost exactly three minutes later to give Columbus a 2-1 lead. If his hot start is any indication, Laine appears poised to put his disappointing 2020-21 campaign in the rear-view mirror; he's producing at a point-per-game clip with three goals and five assists through his first eight contests of the year.
NHL

