Sabres' Cody Eakin: Tickles twine Monday

Eakin (upper body) practiced Monday in a regular jersey and could be an option against San Jose on Tuesday, per John Vogl of The Athletic. Eakin has been on the shelf for the club's last five games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Before getting hurt, the Winnipeg native generated one goal and one assist in three games this year. If Eakin does get onto the ice Tuesday, it will likely be in a bottom-six role, though he could push Tage Thompson for a spot on the second line.
It is the same story, but a different year when it comes to describing the Buffalo Sabres. The team has not qualified for the playoffs since the 2010-11 season, and they are poised to miss again. When this streak started, Jason Pominville was still months away from being named the 13th captain in franchise history. Ville Leino had yet to sign with the team after a 53-point season with the Philadelphia Flyers. This decade that has been full of disappointment and misery is the opposite of what happened in the preview 10-year span, which saw the Sabres make the Eastern Conference Final twice.
The Buffalo Sabres’ west coast trip has been a mixed bag so far, as the blue and gold have blown a pair of leads but emerged 1-1-0 so far. Tonight though, Buffalo never led in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks in San Jose.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, and the former Sabres captain has approval from his new team — the Vegas Golden Knights — to have his preferred surgery to repair a herniated disk. A nasty public eight-month feud reached its conclusion on Thursday when...
Ruotsalainen is small, but he’s not afraid to go to the areas where goals are scored. That was evident with his goal Saturday. He said, “If you want to score, you have to go to the net and I’m just following that rule.”
Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EDT | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY.
Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EDT | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY. SB Nation Detroit Red Wings Blog: Winging It In Motown. The Sabres have not made it easy on their goaltenders. Both Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski have played very well and have given the Sabres a chance of winning every night.
The Buffalo Sabres are guests inside Capital One Arena on Monday night, taking on the Washington Capitals. The blue and gold are looking to put a four-game winless streak in the rearview mirror with a victory tonight.
The Oilers visit the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at KeyBank Arena for the second of back-to-back games. The Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game road trip on Friday night when they visit the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Arena for the second of back-to-back road games. You can watch the...
Buffalo Sabres Goals: Anders Bjork (3), Dylan Cozens (2,3) Edmonton Oilers Goals: Leon Draisaitl (13,14) Plus +1: Cozens’ best game of the season. This was, in my opinion, a career defining game for Dylan Cozens. His first multi-goal game against the best team in the NHL was impressive, but it was his checking of the Connor McDavid line, all night, that was incredible.
Dell is on track to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus Toronto, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Dell will be making his Sabres debut Saturday. The 32-year-old netminder has been mediocre in the AHL this season, maintaining a 3.01 GAA and a .905 save percentage through three games. He'll attempt to secure his first NHL win of the year in a home matchup with a Maple Leafs team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game on the road this season, 29th in the NHL.
Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams joined the Sabres Pregame Show on Saturday night prior to the team’s game against Toronto to discuss the team’s performance to begin the season, as well as how several prospects are developing.
Derek King said it multiple times: “This isn’t about me.” Since King took over as interim coach after the firing of Jeremy Colliton, the Chicago Blackhawks have won two straight games with a chance to make it three against the last-place Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at the United Center. It’s a small sample size, but the Hawks have seemed to plug at least some of the leaks on defense and ...
A pair of short term Pittsburgh Penguins have received their rings to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
These players weren’t long time stays in the Penguins lineup, hence the usage of “short term.”
Greiss will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Greiss has played a key part in the Red Wings' successful October, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .917 save percentage in four games. The Maple Leafs have struggled, so Greiss can be deployed with a bit of confidence in fantasy.
Daccord will defend the cage versus Edmonton on the road Monday, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Daccord gave up three goals on 32 shots in his only appearances this season in a loss to the Devils. With Chris Driedger (undisclosed) nearing a return to action, this could be Daccord's final NHL appearance for a while as Driedger figures to retake the backup job behind Philipp Grubauer. As such, fantasy players in season-long formats may want to consider alternative options.
Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Monday's home tilt with the Capitals, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Vasilevskiy will make his third straight start Monday in search of a third consecutive win. He stopped a combined 52-of-54 shots in his last two outings against the Coyotes and Penguins. The 27-year-old is now sporting a .911 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA through seven games this season.
Shesterkin will be stationed between the pipes for Tuesday's contest in Vancouver, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Shesterkin will make his eighth start through the Rangers' first 10 games of the season Tuesday. He's posted a terrific 1.70 GAA and .947 save percentage so far, allowing fewer than two goals in five of his seven starts. Over his last two outings, the 25-year-old has give up just one goal on 63 shots in a pair of wins over Seattle and Columbus.
