NHL

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Winless skid reaches five games

 5 days ago

Tokarski allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to Washington...

NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres fall in first game in Seattle

Dustin Tokarski made 33 saves and gave the Buffalo Sabres a chance in their 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Tokarski stopped 28 of 30 shots in the first two periods alone. Buffalo entered the third period tied, but Seattle pounced and scored three goals in the third.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Between pipes versus Kraken

Tokarski will tend the twine versus Seattle on the road Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports. Tokarski will be making his fourth appearance of the season, having gone 1-1-1 with a 1.91 GAA in his previous three contests. While the 32-year-old netminder's numbers have been solid, he will be hard-pressed to pry the starting job away from Craig Anderson this year. As such, Tokarski is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Ups point streak to five games

Asplund recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken. Asplund passed the puck to Tage Thompson, who did the rest on the Sabres' first goal of the game. The 23-year-old Asplund has gotten on the scoresheet in five straight outings (three goals, three assists). For the year, he's up to eight points, 19 shots and a plus-4 rating. The Swede is versatile -- he can play center or wing, doing more of the latter in 2021-22, and his current hot streak is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats. Just don't expect his shooting percentage to stick at 21.1 percent all year.
NHL
