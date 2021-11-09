Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Winless skid reaches five games

Asplund recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken. Asplund passed the puck to Tage Thompson, who did the rest on the Sabres' first goal of the game. The 23-year-old Asplund has gotten on the scoresheet in five straight outings (three goals, three assists). For the year, he's up to eight points, 19 shots and a plus-4 rating. The Swede is versatile -- he can play center or wing, doing more of the latter in 2021-22, and his current hot streak is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats. Just don't expect his shooting percentage to stick at 21.1 percent all year.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO