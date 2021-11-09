CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 11/8

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4Eaz_0cqogQlj00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a goal on a deflection by Elmira College ice hockey player Sabrina Shvartsman and a catch by Waverly football player Jay Pipher that made #1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Ten Plays.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

SVEC 8-man football brings home sectional title

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8-man football team brought home their first sectional title on Saturday. The second-ranked Eagles defeated fourth-ranked Groton 50-12 in the Section IV 8-man finals in Binghamton. Nick Thomas connected with Devin Beach on a touchdown pass in the first quarter to give SVEC an 8-0 lead. The Eagles […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Rams roll into state finals

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team will play for a state title on Sunday. The second-ranked Rams rolled past fourth-ranked Beekmantown in the Class B state semifinals 7-0 on Saturday in Middletown. Keefer Calkins had a hat trick in the first half for the Rams and Zach Musso and Ezra Hoad scored […]
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads’ Guzylak & Packard make college plans

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Horseheads student-athletes made their college plans official on Friday. Alexis Guzylak signed her national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Division II Bloomsburg University. Guzylak led Horseheads in goals and assists last season and helped the Blue Raiders win their fourth straight sectional title. She says Bloomsburg felt like […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning boys cross country captures state title

CHENANGO VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning boys cross country team can call themselves state champions. (Photo courtesy: Southern Tier Sports Report) The Hawks won a Class A state title on Saturday at Chenango Valley State Park. Fayetteville-Manlius finished in second place and Shenendehowa took home third place. Jack Gregorski won a Class A state […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

EC men’s & women’s ice hockey pick up wins at home

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College picked up two wins on home ice on Saturday. The fifth-ranked Elmira College women rolled past William Smith 10-0. Eliza Beaudin scored four goals and had an assist for the Soaring Eagles. The Elmira College men scored five straight goals to defeat Buffalo State 5-1 on Military Appreciation […]
PINE VALLEY, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads football eyes history & Friday football showcase

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Championship Friday will hit the Twin Tiers in just days. Several Section IV football titles are up for grabs for many respective teams throughout the region. For one local team, they’re looking to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in 23 years. Horseheads football (6-2) will host Union-Endicott in the Class […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#College Ice Hockey#Espn Sportscenter#Sports Team#Elmira College#Espn#Sportscenter#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

Elmira grads excel in Marist College hoops season-opening win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two former Elmira Express standouts had a big night on Tuesday. Sophomore point guard Kiara Fisher and sophomore forward Zaria Demember-Shazer both scored 11 points each in the Marist College Red Foxes 52-50 win at Drexel Tuesday night. Fisher helped ice the game late at the free throw line in her […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Forever 26 – the life and legacy of Billy Lowe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Billy Lowe inspired and made people believe. A rising star in both lacrosse and hockey, Lowe’s life was sadly cut short at just 15 after a cardiac event while training on rollerblades in May 2020. Lowe’s life and legacy is one that many are still learning from and becoming better […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Haverling boys soccer battling for state title shot

HAVERLING, N.Y. (WETM) – They’re back and they want it all. The Haverling boys soccer team, the newly second-ranked team in New York State Class B, is back in the state final four. The Rams (21-0) will play Beekmantown Saturday at 12:30 pm in Middletown. Beekmantown (13-6-3) is currently ranked fourth in the state. Haverling […]
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Commentary – Johnny Beecher’s return

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary. In this edition, we take a closer look at the on-ice return of Elmira’s Johnny Beecher. Last Friday night, Beecher returned to the ice for the first time this season after battling an undisclosed injury. This came after Beecher’s season came […]
NHL
WETM 18 News

Elmira College women’s wrestling excites in first-ever home match

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember for Elmira College and Twin Tiers sports history. For the first time ever, the Elmira College women’s wrestling program hosted a home match Tuesday night. The Soaring Eagles battled but ultimately fell to visiting Brewton-Parker College 23-13. In front of a packed Speidel Gymnasium in […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn State run defense holds Maryland to 1.8 yards per carry

With the losing streak snapped and the month of November off to the right start, Penn State gets ready to welcome number nine Michigan to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff. The Nittany Lions struggled in the first half against Maryland, only taking a 7-6 lead into halftime. The offense awoke thanks to […]
MARYLAND STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
791
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy