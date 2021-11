Partner & Co-Founder at Kuroshio Consulting, advising clients across North America on strategy, transformations and leadership. There is no shortage of articles and books on how early-career women and women entering the workforce need to self-advocate, especially in male-dominated workplaces, if they have any hope of staying on track for career progression with their male peers. And while self-advocacy is indeed necessary, it should be balanced with self-awareness. I am in a unique position, having been both a senior leader and now a consultant for a variety of client organizations — the majority of which are male-dominated — on diversity, equity and inclusion. Something I hear often from early-career women is: “I keep advocating for myself, but no one will let me take on stretch roles even though I deserve it. There is significant gender bias at work! What should I do?”

