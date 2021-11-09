CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hills Bark Park temporarily closed starting Thursday for renovations

By Cassie Nichols
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Hills Bark Park in Gage Park will be closed for construction November 11 through December 31.

The construction will help improve the dog park, to make it bigger and better for the community. Hills Pet Nutrition helped make the future renovations possible by donating $175,000 to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Chris Curtis, a park planner for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, said people will be pleased with the changes when the dog park reopens in 2022.

“It’s just time to give it a face lift,” Curtis said. “We are going to get all new fencing, we are going to redo the entrance and the existing entrance. We are going to add a second entrance to the east.”

The east entrance will be a new addition to where the park is expanding. That specific area is currently unused softball field to the east of the bark park.

Curtis also said a new dog park can be expected at Lake Shawnee sometime during Spring of 2022.

