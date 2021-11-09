Skagit County to study impact of fully contained communities

Skagit County will conduct a yearlong study on the potential impacts of urban-style villages on rural land.

The results of this study — called an environmental impact statement, or EIS — will be used by the county commissioners when they decide whether to allow for these types of developments.

A proposal from developer Bill Sygitowicz asks the county to consider allowing fully contained communities — communities that are similar in density and makeup to cities but lack their own government.

Peter Gill, long-range planning manager with the county, announced the decision to conduct the study at a Zoom meeting Monday attended by 113 participants.

He said this kind of proposal requires careful consideration.

“It’s way too early to say if this is a good idea, or the right idea for Skagit County,” he said.

Sygitowicz submitted the proposal under the name Skagit Partners, a company he started for this purpose. He has previously sought a change in county policy in order to allow him to build a fully contained community called Avalon.

Skagit Partners will pay for the EIS.

Gill said fully contained communities are intended to manage their impact on surrounding areas, so a flood of new residents doesn’t burden government services, the employment market or neighboring schools.

State law requires they allow a mix of commercial and residential buildings, green spaces and affordable housing.

Gill said the study will look at issues such as how such communities could impact sprawl, traffic, natural resources, agriculture and the environment.

He said this process is about whether to amend county planning policies, and not about whether to approve any specific fully contained community.

“The county really needs to decide if fully contained communities are needed or wanted before those further reaching changes are considered,” he said.

County planning director Hal Hart said population growth in Snohomish and King counties will continue to impact housing prices, traffic and employment in Skagit County.

“We’re watching tremendous unprecedented growth to the south of us,” he said, “We want to be prepared for that.”

This trend is made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are becoming more tolerant of remote work, freeing up employees to move out of Seattle and into the more affordable rural Skagit Valley, he said.

A fully contained community would increase the county’s housing supply, possibly creating space for those crowded out of the housing market by buyers from communities to the south, he said.

Gill said detractors say these communities don’t actually mitigate their impacts on housing, employment and education, and serve as additional housing for nearby cities rather than a community of their own.

“Folks argue these fully contained communities function as bedroom communities to nearby cities,” he said.

However, growth will continue to come to the county regardless of what local government does, so it’s incumbent on the county to ensure such growth is managed correctly, Gill said.

He said the county expects to have 7,000 more residents by 2026, and has about 13,000 buildable parcels of land that are undeveloped.

With employment and population growth outpacing the rate of new home construction, people with jobs in the county are having to live in neighboring counties, Gill said.

“These numbers are all part of the reason ... why the high cost of housing is happening, why traffic is happening,” he said.

Commissioner Peter Browning said if the county doesn’t find a way to accommodate more residents and reduce housing costs, people will continue to commute into the county to work.

“I’m concerned about the paychecks leaving our county and going elsewhere to be spent,” he said.

Commissioner Ron Wesen said the county’s farms and natural splendor are among the reasons why people love Skagit County, and they ought to be preserved.