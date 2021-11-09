CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AP source: Darnold is ‘day to day’ after MRI on shoulder

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPZn6_0cqodg3600
New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers calls a play at the line during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be listed as day to day following an MRI on his right throwing shoulder Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

There were no other details available on the injury. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released the results of the test.

Darnold originally injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He threw three interceptions in a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but coach Matt Rhule said the quarterback complained of soreness in the shoulder on Monday and was sent to have an MRI.

[ALSO READ: Patriots shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to 24-6 victory in Charlotte]

Rhule initially said he would wait until Wednesday to get a better grasp on Darnold’s injury status before making a determination on who’ll start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. P.J. Walker is the team’s other option at quarterback.

“We will wait to see where Sam is health-wise moving forward,” Rhule said.

Darnold has struggled in recent weeks, throwing 10 interceptions in the past six games, including three picks on against the Patriots on three consecutive possessions, one of which was returned 88 yards for a momentum-turning touchdown by J.C. Jackson.

“Right now we are focused on Sam and his health,” Rhule said. “I think Sam would be the first to tell you that wasn’t good enough from the quarterback position (on Sunday). We had guys open with some opportunities that we weren’t able to connect on. We had too many batted balls. And then three giveaways. When you look at our season when we have protected the football we have had a chance to win. ... So the play at the position has to be better.”

Rhule also confirmed that center Matt Paradis is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the team’s second offensive play in Sunday’s game. Along with Paradis, the Panthers announced they have placed left tackle Cameron Erving on injured reserve with a calf injury, although that injury is not considered season-ending.

Pat Eflein will get the first-team reps at center this week and Dennis Daley is the likely replacement at left tackle.

Also, defensive end Brian Burns was expected to get an MRI on Monday on his right ankle, per Rhule.

The Panthers also announced they have cut running back Royce Freeman and linebacker Clay Johnston, leaving the roster at 50 players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(Watch the video below: Kyle Gamble named Carolina Panthers’ fan of the year)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

4 reasons the Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton in the wake of quarterback Sam Darnold’s concussion in Week 8. Sam Darnold showed some signs of life against the No. 30 ranked Atlanta Falcons defense during a hugely important Week 8 win for the Carolina Panthers. However, the quarterback went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a brutal hit near the goal line.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: N.J. native takes over as Panthers starting QB after Sam Darnold’s broken shoulder

The Elizabeth, N.J. native is set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “After two days of testing, exams revealed that #Panthers QB Sam Darnold has a fractured scapula, sources say. The right shoulder injury will most likely lead to Darnold missing several weeks. P.J. Walker, his backup, will step in.”
NFL
charlottenews.net

Panthers QB Sam Darnold can add MRI to list of issues

It has not been a stellar 24 hours for Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold. After throwing three interceptions in Carolina's loss to the New England Patriots, Darnold got dressed down by wide receiver Robby Anderson on the sideline, will need an MRI on his ailing throwing shoulder and did not get a vote of confidence from his head coach.
NFL
NFL

Sam Darnold (shoulder) day to day as Panthers consider options at QB

Sam Darnold's recent stretch of struggles has him in the focus of Carolina's training staff for a second straight week. Darnold underwent an MRI on a shoulder injury suffered prior to Carolina's Week 9 loss to New England and is considered day-to-day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Darnold threw three interceptions in the 24-6 defeat, including two that came as a result of poor pass placement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Mri#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#The Atlanta Falcons#The New England Patriots#The Arizona Cardinals#Acl
numberfire.com

Panthers consider Sam Darnold (shoulder) day-to-day

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) is considered to be day-to-day, per Ian Rapoport. Darnold injured his shoulder back in Week 8 on the same play that knocked him out of the game with a concussion. While he was able to play in Week 9 against the Patriots, the Panthers' starter played poorly enough to earn a direct call-out from the team's head coach following the game. Even if Darnold is fully healthy for Week 10, it's fair to wonder if the Panthers might consider making a change at the position.
NFL
AllTrojans

Ex-USC QB Sam Darnold Expected To Undergo MRI

Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold will undergo an MRI on his shoulder following the Carolina Panthers Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots. Head coach Matt Rhule announced the news on Monday. This is the second consecutive week Darnold has juggled injury. During Week 8, he suffered a concussion...
NFL
theScore

Darnold, Anderson downplay sideline outburst in 3-INT day

Sam Darnold and Robby Anderson insisted Sunday they're on good terms after Anderson gave the Carolina Panthers quarterback an earful for throwing three interceptions to the New England Patriots. "I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today," Darnold said after the Panthers fell 24-6, according to Grace Remington...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Sam Darnold Day-to-Day for Panthers with Injury; Status vs. Cardinals TBD

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is day-to-day with a shoulder injury after having undergone an MRI, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. His availability for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals remains up in the air. The 24-year-old was forced to exit the Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL

Sources: With Darnold on IR, Panthers meet with Cam Newton

Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers' need for a quarterback became critical Tuesday when the team announced that starter Sam Darnold would miss at least four weeks with a fracture of his shoulder blade. With fan favorite Cam Newton on the sidelines, waived by New England before the season began,...
NFL
CBS Boston

Cam Newton Agrees To Deal To Return To Carolina Panthers

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After Sam Darnold suffered an injury, the Carolina Panthers were left without a quarterback. They’re now calling upon an old friend to fill the void. The team re-signed veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday. “He’s back,” the news story on Panthers.com read. Boogie’s Back 🕺 pic.twitter.com/1m6OX56FDl — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2021 The agreement is pending a physical. Cam Newton's deal with the #Panthers is for the rest of the 2021 season, I'm told. A chance to reset his career, then hit free agency in March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2021 Earlier on Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Newton...
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy