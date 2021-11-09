CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.3 million, death toll at 5,307,741

Reuters
 5 days ago
BENGALURU (Reuters) - More than 250.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,307,741 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 757,414 46,555,698 23.18

India 461,057 34,366,987 3.41

Brazil 609,573 21,886,077 29.1

United Kingdom 141,862 9,333,891 21.35

Russia 502,565 8,834,495 34.78

Turkey 72,279 8,258,254 8.78

France 117,910 7,217,484 17.6

Iran 127,439 5,996,155 15.58

Argentina 116,143 5,298,069 26.1

Spain 87,558 5,032,056 18.71

Colombia 127,571 5,016,959 25.69

Italy 132,423 4,812,594 21.92

Germany 96,590 4,788,659 11.65

Indonesia 143,557 4,248,409 5.36

Mexico 289,811 3,827,596 22.97

Poland 77,760 3,111,534 20.48

Ukraine 72,557 3,088,501 16.26

South Africa 89,352 2,924,072 15.46

Philippines 44,521 2,805,294 4.17

Malaysia 29,349 2,510,852 9.31

Netherlands 18,583 2,212,814 10.78

Peru 200,469 2,207,890 61.44

Iraq 23,372 2,064,011 6.08

Thailand 19,703 1,975,591 2.84

Czech Republic 31,053 1,819,158 29.21

Canada 29,193 1,735,017 7.88

Japan 18,325 1,724,682 1.45

Chile 37,879 1,711,442 20.22

Romania 50,996 1,711,137 26.2

Bangladesh 27,901 1,571,228 1.73

Belgium 26,131 1,414,463 22.86

Israel 8,122 1,334,254 9.14

Pakistan 28,547 1,277,160 1.35

Serbia 10,472 1,187,373 15

Sweden 15,057 1,177,094 14.8

Portugal 18,209 1,098,125 17.71

Vietnam 22,598 976,672 2.37

Cuba 8,262 955,981 7.29

Kazakhstan 12,259 949,630 6.71

Morocco 14,721 947,541 4.09

Hungary 31,184 892,164 31.9

Austria 11,515 892,065 13.03

Switzerland 10,895 887,446 12.8

Jordan 11,145 878,366 11.19

Nepal 11,453 814,929 4.08

Greece 16,295 784,904 15.18

Georgia 10,509 755,046 28.2

United Arab Emirates 2,140 740,432 2.22

Tunisia 25,281 713,298 21.86

Lebanon 8,551 646,869 12.49

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, offering what could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

COVID Death Toll Passes 5 Million

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center says the global death toll from COVID-19 has passed the 5 million mark. The center reported early Monday that the global death toll from the COVID pandemic has reached 5,000,425, just four months after the 4 million death milestone. Monday marks the easing of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

The political standoff took on a larger scope this week as a large group of asylum-seekers, most of them from the Middle East, arrived at the border. Some tried to force their way across, and hundreds, possibly thousands, remain in makeshift camps in freezing temperatures, deepening humanitarian concerns.
POLITICS
AFP

300-pro-Haftar mercenaries to quit Libya

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international conference in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to plans to hold elections in December, in a bid to restore stability in the North African country. The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria. Haftar, who has been accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the internationally-backed Tripoli administration.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law...
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

