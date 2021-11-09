Despite late comeback, Bears lose to Steelers 29-27

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Despite a late comeback, the Bears lost to the Steelers on Monday Night Football 29-27.

Justin Fields threw for 268 yards and connected with Darnell Mooney with 1:46 left in the fourth for the potential game winner. However, the defense was not able to hold, committing multiple penalties on the final drive before a Chris Boswell field goal.

After a three and out by the Bears’ offense to start the game, Big Ben and company marched right down the field and RB Najee Harris dashed in to make it 7-0.

Midway through the first, Fields through a line drive interception into the quick hands of four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Heyward.

Pittsburgh was able to capitalize quickly to make it 14-0 in the beginning of the second quarter. Even with missing Khalil Mack for a second-straight game and Eddie Jackson, the defense was able to give the offense a shot to cut it to a one-possession game before half.

Jimmy Graham was unable to haul in a tough pass from Fields and the Bears had to settle for a field goal before the half.

The defense stayed strong to open the half, giving the Bears a chance for their touchdown of the game. However, a 10-play, 89 yard drive ended with a 22-yard Cairo Santos’ field goal to make it 14-6.

After a stonewall stretch, the Steelers were able to get right back on the scoreboard with tight end Pat Freiermuth’s second touchdown of the game. Pittsburgh missed the PAT, making it a 14-point deficit.

Being down 20-6 didn’t seem to bother the Bears, as Fields was able to get the offense right down Heinz Field, where the Steelers have won 19 straight home Monday Night Football games — ending with 15-yard run from receiver speedster Darnell Mooney to cut it to 20-13.

Pittsburgh was stopped on Chicago’s 36 yard line and settled for a field goal to put the Steelers up 23-13.

One of biggest play of the game happened when returner Jakeem Grant, who was traded for from Miami last month, fumbled after breaking free.

It wasn’t the last big special teams play of the night however. With 6:31 left in the fourth, Deandre Houston-Carson picked up a Steelers’ fumble on a punt and took it all the way to the house to get the Bears within three points.

After getting a much-needed stop, newly-promoted linebacker Cassius Marsh received a controversial taunting penalty to allow Pittsburgh to make it 26-20.

Not letting the moment get the best of him, Justin Fields put together a great drive that ended with a Darnell Mooney touchdown with 1:46 left.

On the subsequent Pittsburgh drive, the defense committed multiple penalties — setting up the Chris Boswell game-winner.

