CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a day of prayer for a holiday season safe from COVID-19, and to encourage people to get the vaccine. “This special event is intended to lift our communities in prayer, and emphasize the need for a safe holiday season,” Lightfoot said. The mayor joined faith leaders at a community center on the West Side. She hopes the power of prayer can help vaccinate 77% of Chicagoans by the end of the year. Right now, a little over 75% of the city has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO