CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Loyola Ramblers Set Sights High After Making Sweet 16 Last Season

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpectations are high for the Loyola...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High sets sights on 2022 season

The uniforms were turned in Monday, the practice pads and game prep giving way to groups for offseason workouts. The expectations were much different within the Odessa High football program just five weeks ago. After solid play during their nondistrict schedule, the Bronchos were riding high heading into District 2-6A...
ODESSA, TX
247Sports

Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes pass test in last dress rehearsal before season

The Ohio State men's basketball team wrapped its preseason preparations with Monday's 82-46 win over Indianapolis in an exhibition game at Value City Arena. A crowd of 8,302 was on hand. We have photos and postgame videos from the exhibition. Above is a highlight reel from the game. Click here for our full recap from the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Last Season#The Loyola Ramblers#Cbs 2
cbslocal.com

Loyola Clobbers Coppin State In Season Opener

CHICAGO (CBS) — Drew Valentine, the youngest Division I college basketball coach at 30, is now in charge at Loyola – and the Ramblers were in charge of Coppin State Tuesday night. Lucas Williamson had one of 20 Loyola three-pointers. Meanwhile, Ryan Schweeger did his damage inside with some layups....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Red Devils' sights set on Cougars

The first step into the high school football postseason begins Thursday night. After rolling to a 9-1 regular-season record, which includes nine straight victories, No. 3 Owensboro will begin the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs when the Red Devils host Grayson County at 6:30 p.m. at Rash Stadium. Though OHS will...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
kciiradio.com

Hawks Set Sights on State Titles and Streak

The final step in the quests of the Mid-Prairie girls and boys cross country teams has arrived as the Hawks make the trip to the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge and the 2021 state meet Saturday. The Golden Hawk girls, who qualified for the sport’s biggest stage for...
FORT DODGE, IA
NBC Connecticut

Derby High School to Forfeit Last Five Varsity Football Games of Season

Derby High School is forfeiting the last five varsity football games of the season. The school’s athletic department made the announcement on Sunday afternoon and said it is because of the number of eligible healthy players. Derby is forfeiting games against Oxford, Seymour, Ansonia, Gilbert and Shelton. They said CIAC...
DERBY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lcc.edu

Women’s b-ball team sets sights high

Basketball season is finally near after being shut down last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. LCC Women’s Basketball Coach Layne Ingram has been the team’s coach for four years. In 2019-20, the team’s record was 12-17 overall. Those struggles were not typical, according to Ingram. “COVID was our main challenge...
chatsports.com

Duquesne set to open season after roster overhaul

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Few college basketball programs in the country hit the transfer portal harder than Duquesne, which will have a very different looking roster when it opens the season Tuesday night at home against Rider. Tipoff is 7 p.m., and it will be the first time fans will be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NU Purple Eagles.com

Women's Basketball Welcomes Loyola for Season Opener

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara will officially tip off the 2021-22 season against former MAAC foe Loyola (Md.) on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The contest between the Purple Eagles and Greyhounds will start at 1 p.m. from the Gallagher Center. Last Time Out: Exhibition vs. D'Youville. • The Purple and White...
BASKETBALL
city-countyobserver.com

Haffner records career-high 56 assists in setback to Ramblers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – In a contest that featured highs and lows for both teams, the University of Evansville volleyball team fell to Loyola by a 3-2 final on Saturday night inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Evansville (16-6, 6-5 MVC) was led by Melanie Feliciano, who led the team in kills (19)...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Aces Volleyball falls in Five-Set Thriller to Loyola

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In a contest that featured highs and lows for both teams, the University of Evansville volleyball team fell to Loyola by a 3-2 final on Saturday night inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Evansville (16-6, 6-5 MVC) was led by Melanie Feliciano, who led the team in kills...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Seattle Times

After NCAA berth, WSU women’s basketball team has sights set higher

For Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge, rising expectations don’t feel like much of a burden. On the contrary, they’re just “notches on the ladder,” Ethridge said last month at a Pacific-12 Conference media event. The Cougars moved up a few rungs last year after being penciled in for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bloomfield Democrat

Cross country teams to set high goals after 2021 season

The 2021 Mustang cross country season ended with Carson Shively earning his third-straight eighth-place finish at the Iowa State Cross Country Meet late last month. Shively was the lone representative from Davis County at the state meet and finished his senior season with a race that found him finishing in 16:42.
IOWA STATE
maceandcrown.com

Monarch Men’s Basketball Sets Sights on Regular Season After Exhibition Win

Photo Courtesy of Nicholas Clark, taken from ODU v Gannon. In their home exhibition against Gannon University, the Old Dominion University Men’s Basketball team performed very well. They annihilated Gannon, beating them by 40 points (96-46). They finished the first half slowly, leading by just eight points (41-33), but would go on to finish the second half strong as they finished with 32 more points than Gannon (55-23). The team captains Jaylin Hunter and Kalu Ezikpe both put on a show. Hunter scored 13 points and had six defensive rebounds, while Kalu captured a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Fruita Monument sets sights on Brighton for playoff game

The Fruita Monument High School football team is in the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, and the third time in four seasons under coach Cameron Ross. Fruita faces Brighton at 4 p.m. today at Stocker Stadium, hoping to re-establish their presence in Class 4A football after missing the playoffs in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
FRUITA, CO
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Soccer Falls to Loyola 1-0 in Season Finale

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men's soccer team fought hard to the final horn but came up a goal short in the season finale against Loyola on Wednesday night at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Substitute Jake Sweeney scored off a rebound in the 35th minute for the game's lone goal, as the Greyhounds prevailed 1-0 to clinch the Patriot League regular-season title.
LEWISBURG, PA
bwyellowjackets.com

Men’s Basketball Sets Sights on the Top of the OAC

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University men's basketball team eyes the top of the OAC in a return to a full season. The team will hit the court for the first time on November 9. Under the direction of seventh year head coach Tom Heil, the team returns 10...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy