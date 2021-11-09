Loyola Ramblers Set Sights High After Making Sweet 16 Last Season

Photo Courtesy of Nicholas Clark, taken from ODU v Gannon. In their home exhibition against Gannon University, the Old Dominion University Men’s Basketball team performed very well. They annihilated Gannon, beating them by 40 points (96-46). They finished the first half slowly, leading by just eight points (41-33), but would go on to finish the second half strong as they finished with 32 more points than Gannon (55-23). The team captains Jaylin Hunter and Kalu Ezikpe both put on a show. Hunter scored 13 points and had six defensive rebounds, while Kalu captured a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO