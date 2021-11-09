CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Woman in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times by her brother

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFIDR_0cqobSQY00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a fight between siblings turned violent Monday evening.

The adult brother shot his adult sister multiple times inside a Midtown Oaks Apartment, according to JSO.

Police responded to the complex around 7:30 after the woman who had been shot multiple times called 911.

She was transported to a hospital in a life-threatening condition, JSO said.

According to officials, the two siblings live together and this was a domestic incident.

>>> RESOURCES: Information for victims of Domestic Violence

JSO said there were no witnesses. They are still in the early stages of their investigation but the suspect, who is also the victim’s brother, is in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

A National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

FOUND: JSO searching for missing mother and her 8-year-old son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 6:44 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced both 8-year-old Curtis Hill and Kimberly Williams have been found safe. UPDATE 3:58 p.m.: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 8-year-old Curtis Hill who may be in the company of 38-year-old Kimberly Williams. They were last seen in the 11450 block of Beach Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man and woman in carjacked Camaro captured in Putnam County

SAN MATEO, Fla. — The search for a South Carolina man and woman came to an end this week after they were captured in Putnam County. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies were alerted to a stolen red Camaro out of South Carolina that could be entering San Mateo, located southeast of Palatka. The Camaro had been stopped by Florida Highway Patrol in Volusia County the night before and had gotten away— but not before the trooper learned the car had been stolen during a carjacking hundreds of miles away.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

2 boys killed, 2 men injured after shooting in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Two boys were killed and two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Virginia on Friday night, authorities said. According to the Richmond Police Department, shots were fired at about 7:31 p.m. EST, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered the four victims with gunshot wounds, the newspaper reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
Action News Jax

Arbery trial: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that killed him. They heard a defendant’s description of having the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” during the five-minute chase that ended in his death. And they heard the men’s explanation for thinking Arbery was suspicious, and possibly armed.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Mother of missing NJ teen charged with endangering welfare of child

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — The mother of a New Jersey teenager who went missing for a month is accused of physical abuse and neglect, authorities said. Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange, New Jersey, was arrested and charged on two counts of second-degree endangerment of a child, WNBC reported. Her two children, a 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, have been placed into the custody of child protective services, the television station reported.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy