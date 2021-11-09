Mavs survive Luka Doncic injury scare, slow start in 108-92 victory over Pelicans

Although we've yet to see a real breakout game from preseason MVP-favorite Luka Doncic in the 2021-22 season, maybe that breakthrough is on the horizon... The Dallas Mavericks had to grind out a 105-99 win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon, which featured a little bit of that familiar 'Luka Magic'. Doncic, with just a little less than five minutes left in the game, launched and made a three-point bomb while standing on the center-court logo to give his team the momentum for good.
