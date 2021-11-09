CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Vincent Healthcare takes a huge leap forward in stroke care

By Riley Nagel
FOX 28 Spokane
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. – St. Vincent Healthcare has made a huge leap forward in stroke treatment for all of Montana. The hospital can now perform a therapy called, clot extraction, where a skilled technician enters through the patients artery and removes the clot. Before St....

www.fox28spokane.com

