CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Paramount Elementary donates nearly 4,000 pounds of food to Salvation Army

By Brittany Ward
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDdbj_0cqoZTJ100

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Students at a local elementary school in Hagerstown, Maryland have found a way to give back to the community.

Students at the Paramount Elementary School were collecting canned goods for nearly two weeks to donate to the local Salvation Army. Officials at the Salvation Army told WDVM they had no idea the school was collecting canned goods until they received a call on Friday asking them to pick it up.

They said they have donated about four thousand pounds of canned goods for them to use in their food pantry just in time for the holiday season. Captain Jimmy Taylor is the commander of the Salvation Army in Hagerstown.

“So to be able to receive this is such a blessing as our pantries are starting to dwindle a little bit as the food equality starts to increase and we want to help people. So to get this call it just shows the appreciation for this community,” CPT. Taylor said.

Captain Taylor said anybody can donate to their pantry by dropping the food off at their location on George Street in Hagerstown. You can also come to the pantry to receive food.

You will just need to bring a valid id that says you live in Washington County. The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until lunch and then reopens at one and closes at 4 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Local church creates Thanksgiving meal kits for youth in the DMV area

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but for many in the DMV area, families may not have a meal to put on the table. That’s why members of Passion City Church, based in Washington, D.C., came together to make sure more families have food this holiday season. “We are basically making […]
ADVOCACY
WDVM 25

“Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes now open to kids

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced the third round of the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes and this time it includes the Mountain State’s youngest residents.The sweepstakes are now open to West Virginians ages 5 to 17-years-old and will run from November 15th up until December 13th. Previous rounds […]
HEALTH
WDVM 25

Montgomery Parks hosts urban wood sale

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) –  Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, hosted the department’s first-ever Urban Wood Sale this weekend at Green Farm Maintenance Facility in Gaithersburg.     Each year, Montgomery Parks removes hundreds of hazardous dead and dying trees from the park system. Through the department’s Green Waste Recycling Program, some of the removed trees are turned into wood products that are reused within the parks department, such as mulch, compost, and lumber.  “We wanted to bring […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Society
WDVM 25

Jacksonville veteran family gets surprise with mortgage paid off

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – A veteran family in Jacksonville received an incredible shock this week. Marine veterans, Mario and Amy Perez were surprised by “Good Morning America” when their new home was paid for by Veterans United Home Loans. Amy Perez is the community development director for “Remember Everyone Deployed,” an organization committed to supporting […]
PHOENIX, MD
WDVM 25

Montgomery County close to hitting full vaccination milestone

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is close to meeting a milestone as officials have confidence they will hit an 85% full vaccination status for county residents. Health officials are now pushing to continue vaccinating younger children between ages 5 to 11 years old. Once the county hits its goal, they are planning to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Pantries#Washington Dc#Charity#Paramount Elementary#The Salvation Army#Cpt#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Veterans honored in Veterans Day celebration

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Veterans were honored at the Sharpsburg town square. A large crowd came together to honor the men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line for our freedom. Retired and active-duty veterans joined in on the ceremony where each veteran was recognized for their service. In addition, veterans […]
SHARPSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Shenandoah University School of Business holds 12th annual Business Symposium

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University’s School of Business held its 12th annual Business Symposium at Halpin-Harrison Hall. Community members, as well as students and staff from Shenandoah University, came to the 12th annual Business Symposium. The event hosted keynote speakers including Daymond John from “Shark Tank” and held informational breakout sessions. “We also have […]
COLLEGES
WDVM 25

95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival theme announced

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The theme has been announced for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival: 2022 will bring attendees Bloomin’ Good Times! Officials from the Apple Blossom Headquarters say the 95th theme is meant to reflect the return of popular events and festival traditions like the parade and Queen Shenandoah which were not included […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WDVM 25

Frederick County Fire and EMS mourns sudden loss of firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue has announced the sudden passing of a firefighter stationed in Adamstown, Maryland. David Esposito started his career in Frederick in November of 2015 and was stationed at Caroll Manor Fire Company #14 in Adamstown. He was previously assigned to fire stations in New Market, Green […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

MCPS test-to-stay program on pause

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to prevent as many students from being quarantined,  Montgomery County officials introduced a test-to-stay program, but the rollout is taking longer than expected.  This delay is due to guidance from the Maryland Department of Health. They say the program is being used to avoid quarantines of unmasked […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy