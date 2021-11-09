CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Crowbar-Wielding Jan. 6 Rioter, Indicted on 13 Counts, Claims He Saved Officer Fanone's Life

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"My participation in Officer Fanone's event no doubt helped save his life that day," Capitol rioter Ryan Nichols claimed on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Crowbar Wielding#U S Marine#Newsmax#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
633K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy