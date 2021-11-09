Crowbar-Wielding Jan. 6 Rioter, Indicted on 13 Counts, Claims He Saved Officer Fanone's Life
"My participation in Officer Fanone's event no doubt helped save his life that day," Capitol rioter Ryan Nichols claimed on...www.newsweek.com
"My participation in Officer Fanone's event no doubt helped save his life that day," Capitol rioter Ryan Nichols claimed on...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14