Governor Hogan proclaims November 8th to November 14th “Crash Responder Safety Week”

By Cheyenne Corin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5CuM_0cqoZHxX00

MARYLAND (WDVM)– In an effort to protect first responders while they perform their duties on the highways, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared November 8th-November 14th as Crash Responder Safety Week.

Since 2016, there have been 68 crashes at sites where MDOT SHA first responders were tending to traffic incidents, including five crashes so far this year.

Nationally, 23 highway workers and one law enforcement officer are killed each month while performing their duties at a crash scene or roadway incident. This year alone, the MDTA Police have experienced two officers being struck by drivers who failed to slow down and move over.

MDOT SHA says these incidents are completely avoidable and urges drivers to comply with Maryland’s Move Over law. The Move Over Law includes emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, and transportation vehicle with red, amber, or yellow lights flashing. Even if you are unable to move over, drivers should still slow down.

A violation is a misdemeanor carrying a $110 fine and one point on the violator’s driving license.

If the violation causes a crash, the fine is $150 and three points. If there is a death or serious injury, the fine is $750 and three points.

“Motorists risk not only causing severe consequences to include injury and death of personnel, but they’re also putting themselves in situations where crews are also in near misses or striking state assets,” Joey Sagal, MDOT SHA’s Deputy Administrator for Operations.

MDTA Police and other law enforcement agencies will also conduct high visibility enforcement initiatives to reinforce this effort.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

