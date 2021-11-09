CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student achievements highlighted at November meeting of Abilene ISD school board

 5 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The students were the stars of the show at the November meeting of Abilene ISD’s school board as several high-achieving youngsters were recognized for their hardwork.

First up, National Merit Scholars Frank Fang, Brooke Garduno, and Harrison Smith were brought before the trustees – their respective principals offering them praise at the Monday meeting. Fang was the only one to take the mic, thanking the study program he credits with helping expand his mind.

“I’d like to thank Kahn Academy,” laughed Fang to the audience.

Also recognized was Cooper High School Junior ROTC Member Wyatt Shamblin. Shamblin spent his summer in a competitive Air Force program which earned him a private pilot’s license. Shamblin shared with trustees that the flying wasn’t always smooth – recapping how he once hit a fence on his first solo fly.

“I still got my license,” remarked Shamblin.

Later on, trustees listened to an update on construction projects related to the 2018 Bond Election. The new Dyess Elementary was a part of that project. The presenter shared that now that the campus is up and running – the plan to demolish the former Dyess campus and erect a memorial plaza in its place is starting up. The plaza could be finished in as soon as 60 days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Abilene group working to get headstones for unmarked veteran graves

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When looking back on history, many long for connection — something to tether us to the larger-than-life stories we so often hear. For the Daughters of the American Revolution, (DAR) that historical tether is what brings them together. “The DAR chapter here is a group of ladies who have patriots from […]
ABILENE, TX
