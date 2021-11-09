Drexel Heights Fire Captain dies after being taken to hospital for medical emergency

The Drexel Heights Fire District announced Monday that Capt. Sam Criner passed away November 4.

The member of the fire district was taken to Northwest Hospital for a medical emergency. Hours after being admitted to the hospital, the individual died. The family has been notified.

Criner was not on duty at the time of his death.

Drexel Heights Fire released a statement Tuesday, it reads:

Captain Samuel Criner of the Drexel Heights Fire District was transported to the



Northwest Hospital - Oro Valley on 11/04/2021 for a medical emergency. After being



admitted to the hospital, his condition worsened and he passed away later in the evening.





Capt. Criner, an active member of the DHFD for 16 years was hired in February of 2005. He



quickly promoted to Captain in July of 2009 and was assigned to Station 404 - A shift. A



dedicated public servant, Capt. Criner was truly a valuable member of the Drexel Fire



family and to the community of Drexel Heights.





The family has requested that in lew of flowers that all donations be made to:



The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation - www.firehero.org



The cause of the death has not yet been determined.

----

