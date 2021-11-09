CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nagaenthran: Family prays for miracle to halt execution of man with low IQ

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarmila Dharmalingam is praying for a miracle. Her brother, Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, is set to be hanged in Singapore's Changi Prison. "When I'm alone and I think of my brother, there is pain. But [we need to] be brave and keep on praying - anything can happen," she told the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 26

Chasing Wolf
4d ago

He was mentally capable to perform the crime, but is too disabled to accept the penalty’s of that crime? I say, let the sentence stand!

Reply
10
Glenn Baker
5d ago

....because he's only capable of ordering a happy meal? This guy is a model Democratic activist

Reply
15
Debbie Rouse
4d ago

Funny he was doing that oh it's the money.Didnt he know the laws? Or did someone put him up to it seeing how he has a low IQ . I dont see it as a hanging offense but that's their law. Deal with it dont do the crime if you can't pay with the penalty.

Reply
4
