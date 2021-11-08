CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronco Mendenhall addresses Brennan Armstrong’s injury and the quarterback situation

By Zach Carey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Virginia Cavaliers prepare to kickoff against the #10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s status is still unknown. In his Monday presser, Bronco Mendenhall addressed Armstrong’s injury and the team’s plan heading into Saturday. To open, Mendenhall emphasized that “I don’t have an update...

kslsports.com

Bronco Mendenhall Greeted With Cheers By BYU Fans Entering LES

PROVO, Utah – Tonight is a unique dynamic for Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall. The former 11-year headman at BYU is back in Provo for the first time since 2015. During his time at BYU, he won 99 games in those 11 years with the Cougars. Mendenhall isn’t wholly foreign...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Bronco Mendenhall Calls BYU Most Physical Team Virginia Has Played

PROVO, Utah – Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall came away thoroughly impressed with BYU football after the Cougars 66-49 win. During his postgame press conference after his first return back to Provo since 2015, Mendenhall was asked about his team’s missed tackles on defense. Instead of focusing on just his team’s miscues, he gave high praise to Kalani Sitake’s squad.
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Everything head coach Bronco Mendenhall said after UVA's loss to BYU

PROVO, Utah -- Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall met with the media after UVA's 66-49 loss to BYU. Here is everything he said. I really love my team. I thought they tried really hard to win today. A couple turnovers ended up being the difference in the game, as it was score from score to score to score to score. We ended up turning the ball over three times. I don't think BYU did. They executed really well. Our offense was executing really, really well., and hat ended up being the difference in a game like this, where not many defensive stops were happening. I'm thankful for the personal reception in my return to BYU, and the fans and for that acknowledgement. I'm grateful and appreciative. BYU is a good football team, excited about their future, I'm also excited about ours - as based on what is happening in the Coastal division. So we control our destiny and playing well and winning is really what is what's at stake.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
jerryratcliffe.com

With Armstrong’s status unknown, Bronco’s lips are sealed

With no scheduled meetings with media during Virginia’s bye week, everyone was hoping that Bronco Mendenhall might update the fan base on the status of injured star quarterback Brennan Armstrong on his weekly radio show Tuesday night. No such luck. Host Ahmad Hawkins did his job in asking Mendenhall for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#College Football#American Football#Irish#Byu
cbs19news

Bronco: Armstrong day-to-day ahead of Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Coming out of the bye week Virginia fans were hoping for a clearer picture on the status of quarterback Brennan Armstrong, but Bronco Mendenhall made it clear there was no clearer picture. "I'm planning on him being our quarterback," Mendenhall said on Monday, "Yeah, I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Why Notre Dame vs. Virginia expectations depend on Brennan Armstrong injury

What happens Nov. 13 in Charlottesville is incredibly dependent on the impending announcement of Virginia junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s injury status. Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said the news could come at the 11th hour, just before kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. With Armstrong, the Cavaliers have a...
VIRGINIA STATE
jerryratcliffe.com

Mendenhall won’t decide on playing Armstrong until the very last minute

Bronco Mendenhall has a secret and he’s not about to tell. Will quarterback Brennan Armstrong play against seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday?. Media attempted to pin Mendenhall down on the topic during his weekly presser on Monday but the coach did his best Fred Astaire when it came to dancing around the subject.
COLLEGE SPORTS
