Bronco Mendenhall addresses Brennan Armstrong’s injury and the quarterback situation

PROVO, Utah -- Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall met with the media after UVA's 66-49 loss to BYU. Here is everything he said. I really love my team. I thought they tried really hard to win today. A couple turnovers ended up being the difference in the game, as it was score from score to score to score to score. We ended up turning the ball over three times. I don't think BYU did. They executed really well. Our offense was executing really, really well., and hat ended up being the difference in a game like this, where not many defensive stops were happening. I'm thankful for the personal reception in my return to BYU, and the fans and for that acknowledgement. I'm grateful and appreciative. BYU is a good football team, excited about their future, I'm also excited about ours - as based on what is happening in the Coastal division. So we control our destiny and playing well and winning is really what is what's at stake.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO