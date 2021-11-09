CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Vampire in the Garden Anime Reveals Cast, More Staff, 2022 Debut

Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix unveiled a new visual, cast, more staff, and the new 2022 debut date for Wit Studio's original anime Vampire in the Garden during its Netflix Festival Japan 2021 livestream event on Tuesday. Megumi Han stars in the anime as Momo, while Yu Kobayashi stars...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Collider

'Firebite': First Images Reveal a Dystopian Vampire Series Set in Australia

AMC+ has just released their first-look images from the highly anticipated, and frankly, highly original vampire fantasy series Firebite. The eight-episode series, which will release episodes every Thursday, stars Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Rob Collins (Cleverman, Extraction), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game), and Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Kenji Kamiyama's Original Anime Feature Eien no 831 Unveils More Cast

Yōko Hikasa, Akio Ohtsuka, Takatsugu Awazu, Takayuki Kondō, Ryōta Iwasaki, Seiichirō Yamashita, Rei Igarashi. The official website and Twitter account for director Kenji Kamiyama's new anime feature Eien no 831 (The Eternal 831) revealed more cast members on Tuesday:. Yōko Hikasa as Akina, who followed in her father's footsteps to...
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Debuts First Anime Posters

Spy x Family has debuted its first posters for its upcoming anime adaptation! With as quickly Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had taken off with fans since its debut in Shueisha's Jump+ app back in 2019, it really seemed like it was only a matter of time before it got an official anime adaptation. In fact, word of a potential adaptation started swirling around early last year. Reports of a potential adaptation picked up steam throughout the last year, until now it was officially confirmed that an anime for the series is officially on the way!
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Power Book 3: Raising Kanan casts Animal Kingdom star

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming back for season two, and some big casting news has just been announced. As reported by Deadline, the Power spin-off has cast Animal Kingdom and East Los High actress Tracy Perez as Detective Adina Foyle, the ex-girlfriend (and apparently new girlfriend) of Detective Burke.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Eternals': Marvel debuts largest-ever cast of diverse superheroes

PHILADELPHIA -- When "Eternals" hits theaters Friday, Marvel will debut its largest-ever cast of superheroes. The star-studded lineup is also its most diverse. The "Eternals" are bringing visibility and representation to people who have never seen themselves on screen this way, and certainly never in a super suit. Most of...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Zannen na Ikimono no Jiten Anime Film Reveals Staff, Teaser Trailer

Film has 3 different directors, scriptwriters for each of 3 segments about Antarctica, Australia, Azumino. The official website for the new film of Fanworks' anime adaptation of the Zannen na Ikimono Jiten (Humorous & Adorable Evolutionary Creatures or literally, Encyclopedia of Pitiful Creatures) book series unveiled a teaser trailer, poster visual, and the staff for the film on Tuesday.
COMICS
Anime News Network

'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Anime Film Reveals More Cast, February 18 Opening

The film's previously announced cast members include:. The story centers on two boys named Rōma and Toto. The boys meet when Rōma moves from Tokyo to the countryside, which he cannot grow accustomed to. But when he meets Toto, they become a duo, naming themselves "Don Glees." Eventually, Toto was supposed to move out to Tokyo for school, but on the summer of their first year of high school, they meet Drop, a new addition to Don Glees, who invites them to "view the world from above." When Rōma and Toto follow Drop, they become involved in a forest fire that gets blamed on them, and go off in search of a missing drone that has evidence of their innocence. A small incident becomes an important, life-changing journey that culminates in Iceland.
COMICS
cgmagonline.com

Chris Pratt Cast as Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

It was announced ironically on Monday that Chris Pratt will play the lasagna-loving cat, Garfield in an upcoming animated movie directed by Chicken Little director, Mark Dindal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not much is known as far as plot details but Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment are...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Briefly Listed With 2nd Series

The anime premiered in Japan on October 4, and is currently airing. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fruits Basket Stage Play Reveals Main Cast, Visual, Video

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket manga revealed the cast, a visual, a video, and the run period on Wednesday. The stage play will run from March 4-13 at the Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall in Tokyo. Nobuhiro Mōri is writing the play and is the executive producer, and Tarō Hasegawa is directing the play.
COMICS
imdb.com

Wonka: Release Date, Cast, And More

Prequels to classic stories are nothing new in Hollywood, but there has been a noticeable uptick of late in the number of movies about iconic characters whose origins most people, frankly, never really wondered about. The latest example? Warner Bros.' "Wonka," a musical fantasy that explores what the enigmatic chocolatier Willy Wonka got up to before he opened his world-famous candy factory and terrorized his underage guests in Roald Dahl's beloved 1964 children's novel...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Ultraman Anime Season 2's Teaser Highlights Various Ultraman Characters

Netflix unveiled a new teaser trailer for the second Ultraman anime season on Tuesday. The video highlights the various Ultraman characters appearing in the second season. The anime will premiere in spring 2022 on Netflix worldwide. Netflix describes the anime's story:. Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman,...
COMICS
vitalthrills.com

AMC+ Reveals Vampire Fantasy Series Firebite

AMC+ released today first-look images from its original vampire fantasy series Firebite, which is set to premiere Thursday, December 16 on the premium streaming bundle. The eight-episode series, rolling out with new episodes every Thursday, stars Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black), Rob Collins (Cleverman, Extraction), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame) and Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode "Once More, with Feeling" turns 20

Many Buffy fans consider "Once More, with Feeling," which aired on Nov. 6, 2001, to be the show's best episode. According to the Los Angeles Times, "the passage of time hasn’t diminished the Season 6 entry’s bold artistic statement, either — even if the reputation of its writer-director, Buffy creator Joss Whedon, has been tarnished by allegations of on-set misconduct."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anime News Network

Netflix Unveils Kotaro Lives Alone Anime's Teaser Trailer

Netflix unveiled a new teaser trailer for the anime adaptation of Mami Tsumura's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi (Kotaro Lives Alone) manga on Tuesday. Tomoe Makino (Woodpecker Detective's Office) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS. Tomomi Kimura (Kochoki) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Satо̄ is in charge of story composition.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Bungō Stray Dogs: Beast Film's English-Subtitled Trailer Reveals Music by Anime's Taku Iwasaki, GRANRODEO

January 7 film of what-if role-reversal story also reveals more cast. An event for the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise debuted the full English-subtitled trailer and a new visual for Bungo Stray Dogs the Movie: Beast, the live-action film of Kafka trailer's light novel Bungo Stray Dogs: Beast, on Saturday. The teaser announces the film's musicians and more of the cast.
MOVIES

