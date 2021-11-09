Yolo County homeowner interrupts burglary
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A homeowner in Yolo County returned to their house Sunday morning to find two strangers in the driveway loading items into a pickup.
The homeowner quickly discovered those items were their property and the garage door which was previously closed had been opened, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Deputies were called to the house on County Road 19 in Madison and arrested Benjamin Vivanco, 41, and Amber Laquinta, 44, on suspicion of burglary.
The property, including a bike and tools, was recovered and returned to the owner.
