Yolo County homeowner interrupts burglary

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A homeowner in Yolo County returned to their house Sunday morning to find two strangers in the driveway loading items into a pickup.

The homeowner quickly discovered those items were their property and the garage door which was previously closed had been opened, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies were called to the house on County Road 19 in Madison and arrested Benjamin Vivanco, 41, and Amber Laquinta, 44, on suspicion of burglary.

The property, including a bike and tools, was recovered and returned to the owner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.