Yolo County, CA

Yolo County homeowner interrupts burglary

By Connor Malone
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J32nk_0cqoWhXG00

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A homeowner in Yolo County returned to their house Sunday morning to find two strangers in the driveway loading items into a pickup.

The homeowner quickly discovered those items were their property and the garage door which was previously closed had been opened, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Mother, boyfriend guilty of murder in Orangevale boy’s death

Deputies were called to the house on County Road 19 in Madison and arrested Benjamin Vivanco, 41, and Amber Laquinta, 44, on suspicion of burglary.

The property, including a bike and tools, was recovered and returned to the owner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Madison, CA
Yolo County, CA
Orangevale, CA
Yolo County, CA
