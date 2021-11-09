CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Quick Six: Panthers cutting a player or a coach? Plus will Denny Hamlin ever win a championship?

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rB67U_0cqoWIfD00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six took a three-day hiatus, but it’s back and better than ever. FOX Charlotte Anchor Brien Blakely joins us as always. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, will the Panthers cut a player or coach before the season ends?
  • Will, Would the Panthers have a better record right now had they kept Teddy Bridgewater?
  • Brien, Alma Mater WKU might be moving to the MAC, which conference outside of the Power 5 is looking the best right now?
  • Will, Denny Hamlin has now been in the championship four times, three of which came in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Will we ever see the 11 win a championship?
  • Brien, Brian Snitker left off the NL manager of the year finalists, agree with that decision?
  • Will, Brien the commissioner of our office fantasy football draft, give us your rating of B as commish?

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Denny Hamlin notes lack of respect in NASCAR via letter

Denny Hamlin on his own racing career: “No last name, no money, no backer.”. Respect has been a hot topic in the world of NASCAR in recent weeks. Recently, that discussion was regarding non-playoff drivers ruining races of playoff drivers. On Sunday, that very scenario played out. Alex Bowman turned...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Hamlin
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott has a perfect response to Denny Hamlin barb

Denny Hamlin blamed Chase Elliott’s fanbase for the booing he got after his run-ins with Alex Bowman in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway. Denny Hamlin was booed relentlessly during his televised interview after Sunday’s round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series playoff finale at Martinsville Speedway — his home track in Ridgeway, Virginia, no less.
RIDGEWAY, VA
FanSided

NASCAR fan drills Denny Hamlin’s car with can of beer (Video)

A Martinsville Speedway fan aimed and landed a perfect blow to Denny Hamlin’s #11 Toyota after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race with a can of beer. Two cars were on the scene of what should have been Alex Bowman’s victory celebration on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway at the conclusion of the round of 8 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Racing News

Denny Hamlin says drivers need to self-police NASCAR conflicts

Denny Hamlin speaks on Chase Elliott’s feud with Kevin Harvick; Says Elliott fans are still bitter for years ago. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the playoff elimination finale. The race and the altercations that followed have dominated the headlines all week. Hamlin started at the back of the field after...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Mac#Nl
FanSided

NASCAR: The unwanted record that Denny Hamlin can avoid

Denny Hamlin has a chance to secure the first NASCAR Cup Series championship of his career on Sunday afternoon after 16 years of trying. Seven drivers have become first-time NASCAR Cup Series champions since Denny Hamlin made his series debut back in 2005. Despite winning at least one race in...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Cup Destiny Is Calling Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson

NASCAR's modern playoff format is odd, to say the least. The series introduced a "postseason" system in the mid-2000s that reset points for the series's top 10 contenders, ensuring a close finish. When that stopped guaranteeing close finishes, they went to a 16-car knockout format that ended with four cars guaranteed to each have a shot at a title. When that proved too unpredictable, they added "Playoff points" to normalize the standings in each round and to better reflect the regular season. For some reason, though, they kept the elimination format and the Championship 4 finale.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin penalized ahead of Martinsville playoff race

Denny Hamlin will not start today’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in third place like he was initially slated to. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was initially slated to start this afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 8 playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in third place thanks to the starting lineup formula, which NASCAR is not currently slated to use again beyond today.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Late contact with Hamlin for win 'unintentional' says Bowman

Alex Bowman admitted the contact that led to spinning Denny Hamlin wasn’t on purpose, and would have acknowledged if it had been on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. Bowman said multiple times that he just got loose racing Hamlin into Turn 3 with seven laps to go. He tagged Hamlin in the left-rear tire and spun the playoff contender around, which led to Bowman taking the lead and then surviving the overtime restart to win the Xfinity 500.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Alex Bowman wins Martinsville; Elliott, Hamlin, Truex Jr. go to Championship 4

Moments after taking the checkered flag Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, Alex Bowman had a visitor join him on the front stretch. Denny Hamlin, whom Bowman bumped out of the lead with eight laps to go before winning in overtime, drove toward Bowman’s car. Bowman spun out of Hamlin’s way and his car briefly locked front bumpers with Hamlin’s before Hamlin backed up and drove off.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Denny Hamlin Running Out of Chances For First NASCAR Cup Title

On three previous occasions, Denny Hamlin has advanced to the NASCAR Cup Championship 4, only to come up short. Hamlin leads the four championship contenders with Phoenix wins at two, and his total laps led at the one-mile track is 854. He has been particularly strong in the playoffs, winning...
MOTORSPORTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy