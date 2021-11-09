Quick Six: Panthers cutting a player or a coach? Plus will Denny Hamlin ever win a championship?
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six took a three-day hiatus, but it’s back and better than ever. FOX Charlotte Anchor Brien Blakely joins us as always. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, will the Panthers cut a player or coach before the season ends?
- Will, Would the Panthers have a better record right now had they kept Teddy Bridgewater?
- Brien, Alma Mater WKU might be moving to the MAC, which conference outside of the Power 5 is looking the best right now?
- Will, Denny Hamlin has now been in the championship four times, three of which came in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Will we ever see the 11 win a championship?
- Brien, Brian Snitker left off the NL manager of the year finalists, agree with that decision?
- Will, Brien the commissioner of our office fantasy football draft, give us your rating of B as commish?
