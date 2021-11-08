CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Consumers' Income and Spending Expectations Reach 8-Year High

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Short-term inflation expectations increased in October and consumers' expectations for how much money they will earn and spend over the next year rose to the highest level in eight years, according to survey findings released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday. Median expectations for what...

money.usnews.com

Related
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

U.s. Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10-year Low on Inflation Fears

In early November, U.S. consumer sentiment incredibly broke down due to increasing concerns of Americans about increasing prices and the inflationary effect upon their funds. As per data released on 12th November, the University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index fell to 66.8 from 71.7 in October. The November figure ran down all anticipations in a Bloomberg survey of economists that forecasted a rise to 72.5.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Consumer sentiment hits 10-year low while workers quit jobs in record numbers

Consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in November as inflation climbed to the highest levels since the early 1990s, according to a closely watched gauge. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled to 66.8 for November, according to a preliminary reading Friday. That was the lowest since November 2011 and well below economists' estimates of 72.5. October’s reading was 71.7, meaning that the November level represented a 6.8 percent drop.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Update: Gold Soaring As Inflation Reaches 30-year Highs

Gold prices have languished after spiking to new all-time highs in 2020. The Fed's transitory inflation story is dead, as inflation spikes to 30-year highs. Some estimate the Fed's favorite measure of inflation (PCE) could double from 3.5% to around 7.0% in 2022. Gold's Bumpy Road. Being a gold investor...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations refresh to 15-year high

Having witnessed a 30-year high Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, 6.2% YoY, the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, jumped to a fresh high since May 2006. That said, the risk barometer jumped to 2.70% by the...
BUSINESS
FOX 43

Prices for auto parts climb, as inflation reaches 30-year high

YORK, Pa. — Nationwide, consumer prices are moving at the speed of light, and mechanics say it's heavily affecting the auto industry. A mechanic in York county, Michael Rodenhaber, said he noticed a difference in prices last year. "I used to be able to buy four tires for $800, now...
YORK, PA
Benzinga

U.S. Prices Hit 30-year High as Personal Income Declines

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the Department of Commerce released its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for September today showing the biggest increase in prices seen since 1991. The Bureau reported that prices, including food and energy goods, increased by 0.3% for the month or 4.4%...
BUSINESS
impact601.com

Personal income growth expected to see largest increase in 40 years

(The Center Square) – Mississippi’s estimated revenues for FY 2023 are $6.49 billion, according to figures presented to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee and adopted this week. The numbers are 0.06%, or $40.8 million, higher than FY 2022 estimates, according to figures presented by state economist Corey Miller. The state’s...
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

Economist: Consumers spending 'because they can'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The impact of the pandemic on the nation’s economy will be a key factor in retail sales during the 2021 holiday season, but the National Retail Federation is nonetheless confident in its forecast for record growth, NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said this week. “There are several...
RETAIL
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

