CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.3 million, death toll at 5,307,741

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – More than 250.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,307,741​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

The political standoff took on a larger scope this week as a large group of asylum-seekers, most of them from the Middle East, arrived at the border. Some tried to force their way across, and hundreds, possibly thousands, remain in makeshift camps in freezing temperatures, deepening humanitarian concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Morocco#Factbox#Bengaluru#Reuters#Eikon#Czech
Reuters

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared his coronavirus vaccination order for emergency responders a success, with no disruption to city services, despite a sickout by some firefighters who officials said were protesting the mandate. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals here for a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Worldwide COVID-19 Death Toll Hits ‘Staggering’ 5 Million

The global coronavirus death toll passed 5 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States alone accounts for around 15 percent of worldwide fatalities. The country’s death toll, around 750,000, is the highest in the world, followed by India and Brazil. The virus officially claimed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
PROTESTS
wtvbam.com

UK PM Johnson wary of COVID “storm clouds” over Europe

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he was cautious about rising cases of COVID in Europe, warning of gathering “storm clouds” of a new wave of coronavirus infections. Britain has had much higher rates of COVID-19 than the rest of Western Europe since the summer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

300-pro-Haftar mercenaries to quit Libya

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international conference in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to plans to hold elections in December, in a bid to restore stability in the North African country. The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria. Haftar, who has been accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the internationally-backed Tripoli administration.
MILITARY
wtvbam.com

Soccer-Pulisic shines as U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) – Second half substitute Christian Pulisic headed home a cross from Timothy Weah to break a scoreless tie and Weston McKennie slotted home another as the young United States team beat old rival Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying on Friday. The United States had come out on top...
MLS
wtvbam.com

German ministries welcome Lufthansa’s early bailout aid repayment

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s finance and economy ministries welcomed the early repayment by flag carrier Lufthansa of bailout aid that it had received during the coronavirus crisis. The outstanding sum of 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) from a silent participation had been repaid, Lufthansa said on Friday, meaning it had...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Soccer-Goulart quits Guangzhou FC, returns to Brazil

(Reuters) – Brazilian forward Ricardo Goulart, who took Chinese citizenship in a bid to help his adopted country reach the World Cup, has terminated his contract with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou FC and returned to South America. Goulart was one of five Brazilian players who took Chinese citizenship in...
FIFA
wtvbam.com

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus as daily infections have surged to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday. Schallenberg did not say when the lockdown would take effect, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Spain becomes first EU country to seek disbursement of recovery funds

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has officially asked the European Union for the first instalment of 10 billion euros ($11.5 billion) of recovery funds, becoming the first member state to do so, the Budget Ministry said on Friday. The southern European nation received a downpayment of 9 billion euros in August...
ECONOMY
AFP

Dutch return to partial lockdown as Covid surges

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday announced Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter, with at least three weeks of Covid curbs on restaurants, shops and sporting events. Bars, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets will have to shut at 8:00 pm for the next three weeks from Saturday, while non-essential shops must shut at 6:00 pm, the Dutch government said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Qatar to handle US interests in Afghanistan, in bridge to Taliban

The United States said Friday it would set up an interests section in Afghanistan under Qatar, creating a more direct way to assist US citizens and engage with the Taliban after the embassy in Kabul was shuttered. The step marks the latest diplomatic win for Qatar, the wealthy Gulf state that has increasingly positioned itself as the pivotal US ally on Afghanistan. Blinken signed an agreement with his Qatari counterpart to establish Qatar as the US protecting power in Afghanistan, an arrangement in which a third nation handles a country's interests in the absence of diplomatic relations with the host country. The United States has voiced cautious optimism about dialogue with the Taliban but has made clear that reopening the embassy -- which would imply recognition -- is not on the cards.
FOREIGN POLICY
wtvbam.com

Israel plans to bypass some of its Arab towns in war manoeuvres

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel will bypass some of its Arab towns in transporting ground forces to future war fronts, a senior army general said on Friday, citing lessons from sectarian violence that erupted in the country in May during clashes in the Gaza Strip. Arabs, most of them Muslim, constitute...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy