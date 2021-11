The Dodgers may have interest in re-signing Jansen for a second time but potentially only to a certain extent, per Jorge Castillo of the L.A. Times: The Dodgers are open to bringing back Jansen, but they're unlikely to pay a premium for a 34-year-old closer with so many other holes to fill on the roster. Because of his rebound season, many teams presumably will be interested in adding the right-hander as there are several clubs in need of an established closer.

