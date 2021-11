Lewis County wants to hear from its residents on how to best spend $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money expected to be allocated to the local government. The county has launched an online survey, set to close on Dec. 10, to gain feedback from residents and businesses. Residents can participate by filling out the survey at www.polco.us/lewiscoresopen and businesses can participate at www.polco.us/lewiscobizopen.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO