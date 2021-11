Janesville 2 @ Fairbanks 5 – Jake Hale scored twice as the Ice Dogs won their third straight game thanks to a 5-2 home win over the visiting Jets. It was all Ice Dogs in the first two periods as Hale scored twice and Alex Malinowski also scored to make it a 3-0 contest after two periods. The Jets made it a game in the 3rd period as they cut the lead down to 3-2 thanks to a paid of goals from William Gustavsson, but goals later in the period from Brendan Miles and Jack Ring secured the win for Fairbanks. Kayden Hargraves made 23 saves in the win, while Owen Millward made 27 saves in the loss.

