Rumors have been circulating in the last few weeks about Spider-Man: No Way Home having the longest runtime of any previous Spider-Man movie, and while that still stands, new information has suggested that it may be even longer than expected. According to information that appeared for a short while on Brazilian website Ingresso, the movie will be clocking in at 159 minutes, which is 9 minutes longer than previously reported. While this time is still to be officially confirmed, and the time has since been removed from the site, it once again raises the expectation that we are going to get an epic conclusion to the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, which is set to deliver us fully into the Marvel multiverse.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO