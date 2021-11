Featured in the Poignant Video for the Lead Single. from Turner’s Debut Christmas Album ‘King Size Manger’. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, on Veteran’s Day, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Josh Turner releases the official music video for “Soldier’s Gift,” the poignant lead single from his first-ever Christmas album, King Size Manger. The official video, featuring veterans from Wounded Warrior Project®, made its world premiere exclusively on Facebook via Turner’s official Facebook page today. Turner shares, “We worked closely with Wounded Warrior Project®. It was important to me that we didn’t cast actors for the main rolls. Both the director and I wanted this video to be authentic.”

