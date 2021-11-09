CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers finds silver lining playing without ‘struggling’ Joel Embiid

By Paolo Mariano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just a game after leading the Philadelphia 76ers over the Chicago Bulls on the road, Joel Embiid was forced to sit out their game against the New York Knicks on Monday night due to COVID-19 protocols. Reports have surfaced that Embiid tested positive for the highly contagious virus. Sixers...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Andre Drummond
New York Post

Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie expecting second child with 76ers’ Seth Curry

It’s one big happy NBA family. Callie Rivers, daughter of 76ers coach Doc Rivers, is expecting her second child with her NBA husband Seth Curry — who plays for his father-in-law in Philadelphia. Callie, a former professional volleyball player, announced the news this week on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white...
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The New York Knicks#Sixers#Espn
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Doc Rivers player thinks Ben Simmons is being an ‘a–hole’

One former NBA star who played for Doc Rivers thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of work. Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Ben Simmons still waiting for an apology from Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons never got an apology from his team’s harsh comments after their Game 7 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. The disgruntled 25-year-old has been out for his team so far this season as he continues to battle with psychological hurdles and, as it seems, the rift between him and teammate Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers continues to develop.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
65K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy