The ‘DWTS’ pairs turned up the heat on Queen Night. A new frontrunner rose to the top of the leaderboard, and the night ended with yet another heartbreaking elimination. Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten kick off Queen Night with a fun jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Len Goodman is not a fan of the performance. “You gotta open up more,” he tells Amanda, adding that he really didn’t see “something special” in the routine. Derek Hough says that Amanda is “fantastic,” but he kind of agrees with Len that it “certainly wasn’t” Amanda’s best dance.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO