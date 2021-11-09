Ian Garry gets brutally honest about calling fighters out

Deontay Wilder’s former trainer Marc Breland has praised Floyd Mayweather for being in his corner as the fallout from his dismissal by the ‘Bronze Bomber’ continued. Mayweather was accused of “taking shots” at Wilder this week after he paid tribute to Breland, who was fired by the heavyweight following his defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2020. Wilder was furious at Breland for throwing in the towel in the seventh-round defeat last year, but the American was defeated for a second time by the Gypsy King following an 11th-round knockout this month. After Wilder’s latest defeat, retired boxing great Mayweather...

