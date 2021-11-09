CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Ian Garry gets brutally honest about calling fighters out

By Lucas Grandsire
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ian Garry is on top of the world after his big knockout win at UFC 268. The Irishman has the world at his feet and a plethora of options. He made his UFC debut and made the most of the opportunity at UFC 268. The Irishman had many emotions following the...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder's former coach responds to Floyd Mayweather comments

Deontay Wilder’s former trainer Marc Breland has praised Floyd Mayweather for being in his corner as the fallout from his dismissal by the ‘Bronze Bomber’ continued. Mayweather was accused of “taking shots” at Wilder this week after he paid tribute to Breland, who was fired by the heavyweight following his defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2020. Wilder was furious at Breland for throwing in the towel in the seventh-round defeat last year, but the American was defeated for a second time by the Gypsy King following an 11th-round knockout this month. After Wilder’s latest defeat, retired boxing great Mayweather...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Irishman#Msg
firstsportz.com

“This guy wasn’t even legal,” UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou exposed by former coach for ungrateful nature; details sad incident involving latter’s girlfriend

Francis Ngannou is a man of inspiration for anyone who has or is going through the toughest times of their life. A native of Cameroon, immigrated to France, was homeless and involved in legal problems, for once saw his purpose in becoming a professional MMA fighter and eventually become the UFC Heavyweight champion of the world.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 268 results and video: Garry counter KO’s Williams in debut, Barnett wheel kicks Villante

The UFC 268 card is underway, and the early prelims just closed out with 23-year-old welterweight prospect, Ian Garry, pulling of a sweet counter knockout of Jordan Williams, with just one-second remaining in the opening round. Jordan was game and landed some quality strikes early on, but once Garry found his timing, he was able to dispatch his opponent with style. Ian talks the talk, walks the walk, and extends his spotless record to 8-0. Is “The Future” really the future?
UFC
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
FanSided

UFC 268: Ian Garry stuns with nasty KO in UFC debut (Video)

Ian Garry scores KO win in his UFC debut at UFC 268, as he promises his own takeover in following Conor McGregor’s footsteps. After scoring a win at a UFC Fight Night in his home country of Ireland, Conor McGregor dropped his famed “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” liner. Now, Ian Garry looks for his own Irish takeover, and UFC 268 proved to be a great start.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

The Man Many Believe Is Canelo’s Final Test Fights Tonight

When it comes to the super-middleweight division (168 lbs.) Saul Canelo Alvarez became undisputed champion last weekend. Boxing’s biggest star and pound for pound number one stopped Caleb Plant in Las Vegas to do so. Many believe only David Benavidez (24-0-21 KO) is the final challenge left at that weight...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar To Make AEW Debut On Tonight’s Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that former WWE Superstar Ariya Daivari will be making his AEW debut on tonight’s live episode of Rampage. He’ll be facing off with Dante Martin in a singles match. Khan said,. “On #AEWRampage: hometown heroes clash TONIGHT as @AriyaDaivari...
WWE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
96K+
Followers
65K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy