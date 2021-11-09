CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mosaic Film Experience celebrates 10 Years of inspiration, insight and imagination!

WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMosaic Film Experience celebrates 10 Years of inspiration, insight and imagination!. Mosaic Film Experience celebrates 10 Years of inspiration, insight and imagination!. Upton gets threatening calls after voting yes on infrastructure bill. Whitmer urges Benton Harbor residents to...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Hashimoto Ai: A-List Film Nerd is Inspired Ambassador for Tokyo Festival

Festival Ambassador for this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival, Hashimoto Ai is an inspired choice for the role and not only because she is an A-list actor who has starred in hit TV series (“Amachan”) and worked with internationally acclaimed directors like Nakashima Tetsuya (“Confessions”) and Yoshida Daihachi (“The Kirishima Thing”).
WORLD
sarasotamagazine.com

2021 'Visions of the Black Experience' Film Series Announced

The third annual "Visions of the Black Experience" film series will take place from. Nov. 12-21, 2021. The free series is a hybrid program with both in-person and online screenings and events, celebrating and illuminating the historical, social and cultural aspects of Black life through film. This year's event will showcase more than 40 feature and short narrative and documentary films, focused on vital themes like the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the growth of Black music from jazz to house, and social justice.
SARASOTA, FL
pdxmonthly.com

Blue Moon Camera & Machine Celebrates 20 Years of Bringing Film to Portland

Anybody who starts a small business can tell you it is a slow drag for the first few years. For Blue Moon Camera and Machine, the St. Johns bastion for vintage film cameras and classic typewriters, it’s taken 20 years to get a solid footing, says owner Jake Shivery. Founding the shop in 2001, just after 9/11 and in the middle of an economic downturn, “was a matter of a bunch of different stars aligning at the same time,” including a sympathetic landlord and a supportive consigner who provided a lot of the shop’s early inventory. Shivery credits the local photography community with keeping Blue Moon bustling, even through a worldwide pandemic. And all the while, Shivery—a large-format photographer in his own right—has helmed the ship, waiting behind pristine glass counters to sell customers what could be the last camera they’ll ever buy.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosaic#Inspiration#Veteran#Bbb West Michigan#Canada Mi
Esquire

'Night Raiders' Imagines a Horrific Dystopian Future. Its Inspiration Is America's Real Past.

It would be difficult not to think of Indigenous boarding school history and its legacy of trauma when viewing Night Raiders, an extremely timely new film from Cree/Metis writer-director Danis Goulet. In fact, I would posit that the point is to think about it. To the Indigenous population at large, and to those who’ve been following the news over the past year or so, Night Raiders is a brutal reminder of colonialism’s many tragedies—namely, the discovery of thousands of Indigenous children buried in makeshift graveyards all over the U.S. and Canada, oftentimes far from their homelands, and the ongoing mystery of what’s behind these mass boarding school burial sites. In her film, Goulet speaks to the zeitgeist through a dystopian take on the recent excavation, both literal and figurative, and the long history of losing Indigenous children to “progress.” While taking on this topic is an admirable endeavor, it’s not an easy story to tell.
MOVIES
darientimes.com

Inspired by 'Roxaboxen,' CT second-graders exercise their imaginations and explore the outdoors

NEW CANAAN — Second graders headed to the woods on their school’s campus to exercise their imagination, finding their inspiration after reading “Roxaboxen.”. The award-winning children’s book was written by Alice McLerran and illustrated by Barbara Cooney. Students at New Canaan Country School explored the school’s 35-acre woodlands for several...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
White House
funcheap.com

“Illumination” Inspirational Readings Imagining New Light (Oakland)

ILLUMINATION is a literary gathering that broadens the theme of Diwali to reframe what ‘light’ or ‘new beginnings’ mean to us. Diwali marks the beginning of a new year, but more broadly how a new year potentially symbolizes new beginnings and new light. While intended to be a space of celebration and coming together, this event seeks to also challenge the oppressive nature of this holiday that is based in Hindu Brahminical practices have historically and till date threatened the survival of Dalit and Adivasi communities in India and overseas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ARTnews

In a Cryptic New Film, Arthur Jafa Inspires Awe—and Hope—for Black Futurity

The New York art world fell hard for Arthur Jafa five years ago, when, at the now-defunct Harlem location of Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, he debuted Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death (2016), a kaleidoscopic video essay about Black America that brings together more than a hundred appropriated images and videos in the span of a fast-paced seven and a half minutes. Five years later, at the same space in on 127th Street, Jafa is showing his latest work, a new film called AGHDRA (2021) that takes his work in a much different direction. The film contains just a handful...
MOVIES
WMBD/WYZZ

Tinsel the Town, an inspired shopping experience

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Coming back for its sixth year, Tinsel the Town is bringing local convenient shopping to East Peoria’s Par-a-dice […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
TravelPulse

Insight Vacations Wins WTM Award For ‘Make Travel Matter’ Experiences

Insight Vacations has won a WTM World Responsible Tourism Award for its ‘Make Travel Matter’ experiences designed to positively impact local communities while adding depth to guest understanding of destinations. Insight’s ‘Make Travel Matter’ Experiences were developed to advance United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The experiences connect guests with people,...
TRAVEL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

JF&CS fundraiser to feature author that inspired ‘Fatherhood’ film

A Dunwoody nonprofit is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year, featuring an author who inspired a popular film starring Kevin Hart. Jewish Family & Career Services of Atlanta (JF&CS) has set its “Community of Giving” fundraiser for Nov. 30, from noon to 1 p.m. It will be held virtually. The event will […] The post JF&CS fundraiser to feature author that inspired ‘Fatherhood’ film appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Theme Park Insider

Podcast: 40 Years of Excellence at BRC Imagination Arts

November 11, 2021, 4:54 PM · Forty years ago, fresh from producing what would become the longest-running film in motion picture history, Bob Rogers started his own themed entertainment design firm. Today, Rogers stands in the IAAPA Hall of Fame and BRC Imagination Arts endures as one of the leading creative forces in the industry.
TRAVEL
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
97.9 WGRD

COVID-19 Left Mark Lanegan Deaf + in a Coma With ‘Little Hope of Survival’

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees singer and an ex-member of Queens of the Stone Age, reveals his experience contracting COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir. Last year, the rocker was hospitalized after getting the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. He slipped in and out of a coma and was given "little hope of survival," according to a synopsis for the book, Devil in a Coma, which arrives next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Large Asteroid Approaches Earth TODAY – Are We in Trouble?

Big chunks of rock and ice hurtling through the Solar System have collided with Earth many times in the past. Most asteroids that come nearby are either avoiding our planet or get obliterated in the atmosphere due to air friction combined with their huge speed. SciTechDaily.com informs us about a...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy