Curry has 50 points, 10 assists as Warriors beat Hawks

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has hit a number of impressive circus shots throughout his long career, and he crossed one off the list that was inspired by one of his favorite players on Thursday night.
It looks like Draymond Green believes in the saying “Start ’em young.” This is exactly what the Golden State Warriors star is doing with his son, Draymond Jr., who himself appears to be auditioning for Stephen Curry’s job. Here’s a heartwarming clip of Draymond Jr. assisting his dad during 1-on-1...
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. At this point, there can be no debating this statement. But despite this fact, Steph Curry's play ceases to amaze fans of the NBA. His incredible scoring is just absolutely astonishing, and not many players have been able to stop him.
It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
The only question that remains in terms of debating the greatest shooting duo in NBA history is who comes in second. The iconic Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a hold on the top spot that they may very well never relinquish. But once upon...
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry went video game mode once again on Thursday night and stars around the league were loving every bit of it. The two-time league MVP had an unreal opening quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at home and exploded for 25 first-quarter points without missing a shot.
After shooting just 5/21 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry started on fire against the LA Clippers on Thursday night. His offensive explosion had the NBA world buzzing all night. Steph Curry started off the game perfect from the...
Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
Stephen Curry once again lit up the NBA universe when he couldn’t miss during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors star was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and tallied 25 points. Warriors fans are no longer completely in shock when...
Whenever Steph Curry gets in the zone, the Warriors can just sit back and watch magic happen. There are few players as electric when they get going than Warriors guard Steph Curry. Between his elite shooting, handles and ability to just make any offensive play you could think of, he’s an absolute joy for any NBA fan to watch.
NBA Twitter can be a cruel, cruel place. Just ask Paul George, a seven-time All Star and former All-NBA First Team member who NBA Twitter would have you believe belongs in the G-League. Of course, George often brings the hate upon himself, like when he calls himself "Playoff P" and then clanks a three off the side of the backboard in a big spot.
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have a good relationship both on and off the court. They have made history with the Golden State Warriors in the past decade, creating a deep bond in the Bay. The Splash Brothers are one of the best duos in the NBA for this season,...
A theme throughout the Golden State Warriors’ red-hot start to the 2021-22 NBA season has been the flurry of eye-popping dunks from Gary Payton II. In each contest, the former Oregon State player seems to send San Francisco’s Chase Center into a frenzy with a new emphatic dunk. On Wednesday...
Golden State Warriors team owner Joe Lacob recently revealed what he believes to be the “greatest deal” the Dubs have ever pulled off. It might come as a bit of a surprise for some folks, but we’re pretty sure Stephen Curry will approve of this notion. Speaking on the most...
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is one of the best teammates one can ever have. Just ask Stephen Curry. Recently, Curry narrated a hilarious and almost unbelievable story that featured his Warriors teammate Draymond Green, Steph’s own family, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, and oddly enough, a big bushel of grapes. Quite the odd combination, right? Well, better just hear the tale from Steph himself (h/t 95.7 The Game on Twitter):
