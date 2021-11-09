CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry has 50 points, 10 assists as Warriors beat Hawks

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points...

Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
Warriors news: Stephen Curry’s wild Draymond Green story involves Cam Newton and a bushel of grapes

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is one of the best teammates one can ever have. Just ask Stephen Curry. Recently, Curry narrated a hilarious and almost unbelievable story that featured his Warriors teammate Draymond Green, Steph’s own family, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, and oddly enough, a big bushel of grapes. Quite the odd combination, right? Well, better just hear the tale from Steph himself (h/t 95.7 The Game on Twitter):
