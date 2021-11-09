CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania school bus goes into creek; driver, 8 kids sent to hospitals

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oF5zb_0cqoRHfr00

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania school bus went off the road and ended up with its nose in a creek, sending the driver and eight students to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported.

Easton Area School District officials said about 30 middle school students were on the bus when it went through a guardrail and down an embankment into Bushkill Creek in Easton shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

The school district’s director of safe schools, John Remaley, said the driver and eight students were taken to hospitals in Bethlehem Township and Easton. Remaley said the injuries didn’t initially appear to be serious.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 35

you don’t say
5d ago

They drive way to fast trying to make their times. I know some will take offense to this, but have you seen how fast some go?

Reply
17
Guest
4d ago

As I was telling my daughter no more taking the bus and just as she was asking why, we watched a bus blow through a stop sign…yesterday after the accident wtf?

Reply
7
Wellhellothere
4d ago

maybe it's lack of proper drivers. our school district had an excellent record but they get great pay, are certified and get tested all the time..with shortage of bus drivers who knows who was driving..on the other hand we don't know the full story..maybe the driver was ill

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Easton, PA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Easton, PA
Accidents
Easton, PA
Crime & Safety
WKBN

Officials explain why Amber Alert was not immediately issued after 5-year-old girl was taken from Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials provided updates Saturday afternoon after a missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township was found safe on Friday and reunited with her family. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The alert was canceled Friday when […]
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy