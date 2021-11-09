Pennsylvania school bus goes into creek; driver, 8 kids sent to hospitals

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania school bus went off the road and ended up with its nose in a creek, sending the driver and eight students to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported.

Easton Area School District officials said about 30 middle school students were on the bus when it went through a guardrail and down an embankment into Bushkill Creek in Easton shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

The school district’s director of safe schools, John Remaley, said the driver and eight students were taken to hospitals in Bethlehem Township and Easton. Remaley said the injuries didn’t initially appear to be serious.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.