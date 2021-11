Assassin's Creed Valhalla appears to be getting a new type of area to explore, according to new PlayStation trophies. First spotted by AccesstheAnimus on Twitter (via Eurogamer), the two new trophies are linked to something called the 'Tombs of the Fallen', which don't yet exist in the game. The trophies appear under their own entry, which could imply they're linked to a specific DLC dedicated to the new tombs, and are awarded for completing one and three tombs respectively, so there should be at least a few new areas to access.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO