With the Seattle Seahawks coming off their bye week and set to head into their ninth contest of 2021, we have had nearly half of a season to get to know new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Sitting at 3-5, with Geno Smith under center and Chris Carson struggling to get back onto the field, this is hardly where we wanted to see our beloved Seahawks at this point in the season. But Russell Wilson is returning, and now feels like a time for some optimism.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO