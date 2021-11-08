CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittenhouse victim: Thought 'I was going to die'

Cover picture for the articleA witness at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial testified that he confronted a rifle-toting Rittenhouse...

CBS Chicago

Gaige Grosskreutz, Sole Survivor Of Kyle Rittenhouse Shootings, Takes The Stand, Tells Jury He Thought ‘I Was Going To Die’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gaige Grosskreutz, a man who was shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during the civil unrest in Kenosha last summer, took the witness stand Monday at Rittenhouse’s trial, telling jurors he thought “I was going to die.” Grosskreutz is the only one of three people shot by Rittenhouse who survived, and is a key witness for the prosecution. Jurors in Rittenhouse’s trial have been shown several clips of live streams from the night of the shooting, including the moments Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber, just moments after he’d also shot Joseph Rosenbaum, whose shooting was not caught on...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Man who survived shooting tells court he feared he ‘was going to die’

A street medic armed with a pistol told a jury that he watched Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shoot a man in the aftermath of racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin before he was shot in the arm.Gaige Grosskreutz appeared in court on 8 November to begin the second week in the double homicide trial for Mr Rittenhouse, who faces five felonies after fatally shooting two men and injuring Mr Grosskreutz on 25 August, 2020. Mr Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claimed he fired his weapon in self-defence.“What was going through your mind at this particular moment?” prosecutor Thomas Binger...
