Rittenhouse victim: Thought 'I was going to die'

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gaige Grosskreutz, a man who was shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during the civil unrest in Kenosha last summer, took the witness stand Monday at Rittenhouse’s trial, telling jurors he thought “I was going to die.”
Grosskreutz is the only one of three people shot by Rittenhouse who survived, and is a key witness for the prosecution.
Jurors in Rittenhouse’s trial have been shown several clips of live streams from the night of the shooting, including the moments Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber, just moments after he’d also shot Joseph Rosenbaum, whose shooting was not caught on...
Comments / 0