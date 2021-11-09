CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take an Official Look at the 'League of Legends' Pro League x Nike Dunk Low

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an esports kit and an Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT collaboration, a League of Legends Pro League (LPL) x. Dunk Low is now set to release. The upcoming footwear team-up continues Nike’s ongoing...

Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Surface

Social media is going crazy over an upcoming Air Jordan 4 release that appears to draw inspiration from an iconic children’s book. Images have hit the net this week of the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 4 style dubbed “Where the Wild Things Are.” The shoe dons a brown-based upper and is constructed with leather as the base and flurry patches by the ankle collar and tucked behind the tongue resembling the animals featured in the classic ’60s novel “Where the Wild Things Are” written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. Adding to the design are multicolored eye stays wearing hues like blue,...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low Comes with a Screwdriver

Nike and Swarovski are coming together once again to bring some flash to another retro model. The two will debut two color options of the Air Force 1 Low. The two color options of the Nike Air Force 1 releases come in your choice of White and Black The interesting aspect of this shoe is the shroud-like overlay that can be removed via screws. This pair also comes with a screwdriver that allows you to remove the shroud at any time. Swarovski crystals also are spotted throughout while constructed with premium leather. Lastly, the two feature a matching rubber midsole and outsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
malemodelscene.net

Take A Closer Look at the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low SP ‘Black Varsity Royal’

Off-White and Nike are teaming up once again, this time for the launch of their Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration in “Black/Blue”. Off-White’s chief executive officer Virgil Abloh is adding his unique touch to the iconic silhouette. Abloh’s design started with a question: What would an Air Jordan 2 look like if it was pulled directly from a time capsule? The result is a sneaker reverse-engineered from an original pair in the DNA Archive utilizing three-dimensional scans of an exact pair laced up by Michael Jordan.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaws
inthrill.com

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Wheat” Official Images

Nike and Travis Scott are on a hot streak. They will team up to close the year with a new Air Max 1 Cactus Jack “Wheat.” A nice pale yellow with the signature reversed Swoosh on the sides. Nike and Travis Scott don’t miss when it comes to sneakers so expect this to be a hot item for the holiday season. Check out the official images above.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Rui Hachimura Brings Japanese Influence To His First-Ever Air Jordan Retro Collaboration

Despite having yet to make a first appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season, Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards has cemented himself as a face of the League’s future since getting drafted in 2019. To celebrate him, Jordan Brand has not only signed the 23-year-old to its roster, but also gifted him special editions of the Air Jordan 36. Soon enough, the Japanese-native will have his very own Air Jordan 8 launch at retail.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Patches up the Dunk Low Scrap in "Black Gum"

Following a “Wolf Gray” ensemble, adds a new Dunk Low Scrap patched up with a “Black Gum” colorway. Diverting from the usual two-toned construction which the Dunk lineup is much known for, the Scrap series is a fresh take with a contrasting theme of colors and materials. This latest offering opts for a more subtle color palette as compared to the first edition debuted back in May and the safari print injected pair. The shoe starts off with a mix of mesh, leather and suede in Cool Gray and black tones wrapped with stark black leather overlays and a matching Swoosh lining the laterals. Patchwork and stitching embellishments in Cornflower, Anthracite, Espresso and Barely Pink decorate the silhouette from the eyestays to the tongue branding label, quarters and heel. A strip of Cool Gray mold lifts up the design over a black midsole sitting atop a gum rubber outsole to complete the look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The “Toasty” Nike Dunk Low Next Nature To Release For Adults And Kids

With autumn underway, the Swoosh has been releasing some cold weather-appropriate footwear over the last month. Up next?: The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Toasty.”. Part of the North American company’s “Move to Zero” initiative, the newly-surfaced pair comprises of at least 20% recycled materials. Shades of blue take over all of the modified-for-the-cold upper, with quilted nylon bases donning a lighter tone. The suede that appears across the Nike Dunk’s overlays indulges in a much more vibrant proposition, as does the fur inner-lining and branding at the spine. Sock-liners also boast a non-standard fur, propelling the sneaker as a perfect option for the impending winter. Underfoot, the speckling on the sole unit suggests its made from upcycled materials, furthering the Swoosh’s sustainability efforts.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Lpl#Chinese#Nike Dunk Low
Highsnobiety

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Pink/Maroon”: First Official Look & Info

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. There is a third Patta x Nike Air Max 1 colorway arriving soon. Patta...
APPAREL
DBLTAP

League of Legends 2022 Roster Changes Tracker

The League of Legends free agency tracker is here for the 2021-22 offseason. In recent years, the LCS, LEC, LPL, and LCK have been electric when it comes to making money moves and it appears this fall will be no different. Although things don't officially get started until Nov. 15 — the date in which plenty of League contracts will expire and players signed through the 2021 season will be able to sign new deals — teams have already long at work re-signing, releasing or pushing to land some new faces in their rosters. Here is a list of every League of Legends roster report/transaction making some rift-shaking rumblings during the offseason so far:
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

Continuing its storied relationship with Nike, CLOT is now rumored to be releasing an Air Jordan 5 Low collaboration. Either set to round up the year or kick off the new year, the upcoming team-up follows the streetwear imprint’s Air Jordan 14 Low “Terracotta” and Air Jordan 35 “Warrior Jade” releases seen earlier this year.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” Soon Returns In White

Ahead of his birthday (November 11th), Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg has unofficially unveiled another Nike SB Dunk High collaboration. A follow-up to the Orange Label capsule he helped create for a December 2019 launch, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in an all-white leather construction across the upper. Modified-for-skate sole units also boast a mostly “colorless” arrangement, although stitching deviates in a bold red tone; “NIKE SB“-branding on the outsole may follow suit, although early images of the pair haven’t revealed this detail. Profile swooshes are again replaced with shark patches, with the aquatic predator’s ruby-colored mouth matching the text on the tongue label and design choices underfoot. There’s no word on whether or not the Swedish rider has also lent his creativity to another Nike SB Blazer, but regardless, his latest Nike Dunk makes a statement on its own.
LIFESTYLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kaws x Sacai x Nike Blazer Low Appears In Vibrant Colorway

KAWS is one of the biggest street artists in the world and when you see his two X's, you can guess that he is involved somehow. KAWS has collaborated with brands like Nike and Jordan Brand in the past, so it should be no surprise that they would want to keep that relationship going. With Nike leaning more towards crossover collabs like the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1, it should also be predicted that Nike would want to bring KAWS on board for a collab with Sacai.
APPAREL
dotesports.com

Complexity makes winning look easy on NA Pro League day six

Yesterday’s North American Pro League Apex matches marked the halfway point of the ALGS regular season split, where Complexity in particular was dominant, notching two wins and almost a third in a set of six chaotic games. Complexity thrived on the same disorder that overwhelmed other top teams, and fragged...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite x League of Legends is happening soon!

The good news keeps on coming for Fortnite fans as another major collaboration has been uncovered, this time it's with the worldwide phenomenon League of Legends. While not officially confirmed by either party just yet, it's believed that a new character is coming to Fortnite from the LoL roster of Champions and she may not be coming alone.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

PUBG Mobile x League Of Legends: PUBG Mobile teases collaboration with League Of Legends Arcane Series

PUBG Mobile x League Of Legends: Even before the release of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Liverpool FC, the developers have teased another collaboration. Although, it hasn’t been revealed that whether the collaboration is with a new game or a movie, their social media post strongly hints of a crossover with League Of Legends Arcane Series.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 11.22

Riot Games is treading lightly as League of Legends heads into the 2022 preseason. Patch 11.22, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Nov. 3, focuses on cleaning up champions and items in the form of nerfs and buffs. A few outliers that have stood out in pro play and solo queue, like Graves, Maokai, and Qiyana, are receiving nerfs, while Akali, Kalista, and Kayn are taking on buffs.
VIDEO GAMES

